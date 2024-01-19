Close
Plane makes emergency landing on a highway northern Virginia after taking off from Dulles airport

Jan 19, 2024, 11:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DULLES, Va. (AP) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Dulles Airport received reports of a departed aircraft, Southern Airways Express flight 246, that landed off airport property on a nearby roadway, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson James Johnson said by email. The airport remains open for takeoffs and landings, Johnson said.

A Southern Airways Express plane was scheduled to depart Dulles for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 12:45 p.m., according to FlightAware.

There were seven people on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan, according to Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA will investigate.

Associated Press

