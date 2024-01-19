Close
Video: Firefighter rescued dog that had fallen into a frozen lake twice

Jan 19, 2024, 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm

A firefighter and the dog he rescued. (East Pierce Fire and Rescue)...

A firefighter and the dog he rescued. (East Pierce Fire and Rescue)

(East Pierce Fire and Rescue)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Firefighters come to the rescue of a pup — in peril.

The calls came into 9-1-1 on Thursday about a small black dog in the middle of Lake Tapps. She’d fallen through the ice at least twice.

Coming to the rescue? East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

“C’mon, c’mon,” a firefighter can be heard on video posted by the agency.

Rescuers in dry suits used ropes, body boards and coaxing to get the dog safely in their arms.

The dog — a young female Shar Pai mix is in a shelter until she can be reunited with her owner.

