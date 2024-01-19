Video: Firefighter rescued dog that had fallen into a frozen lake twice

Firefighters come to the rescue of a pup — in peril.

The calls came into 9-1-1 on Thursday about a small black dog in the middle of Lake Tapps. She’d fallen through the ice at least twice.

Coming to the rescue? East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

What could be cuter than a firefighter and a dog?

See the pup rescued by East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Then go to https://t.co/vJ1Fyqk8sf for the full story. pic.twitter.com/qdVYgHYQsc — MyNorthwest (@Mynorthwest) January 19, 2024

“C’mon, c’mon,” a firefighter can be heard on video posted by the agency.

Rescuers in dry suits used ropes, body boards and coaxing to get the dog safely in their arms.

The dog — a young female Shar Pai mix is in a shelter until she can be reunited with her owner.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/heatherbosch