Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California officials warn people to not eat raw oysters from Mexico which may be linked to norovirus

Jan 19, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials in Southern California are warning people to avoid eating raw oysters from parts of Mexico after more than 200 people recently fell ill with suspected cases of norovirus.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported more than 150 suspected cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to raw oysters, while in San Diego County, health officials said Thursday that they had 69 confirmed and probable cases. Other cases were reported in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an initial advisory Jan. 11 regarding oysters from one site in the Mexican state of Sonora, which is located along the Gulf of California. That was based, at least in part, on the findings of an investigation conducted by San Diego County health officials.

On Wednesday the FDA issued another advisory for oysters from Laguna De Guerrero Negro and Laguna Manuela, both on the Pacific Coast of Baja California, Mexico. That same day the agency also updated its initial Sonora advisory to include a second harvest location, Estero Morua.

The California Department of Public Health warned consumers that raw oysters harvested from those locations may be contaminated with the norovirus, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache and body aches, according to FDA.

Health officials are recommending that restaurants throw away any oysters imported from locations in Mexico until further notice “given the expanding number of harvest locations associated with illness and the potential of other sites to be involved,” San Diego County said in a statement.

The norovirus cases included both restaurant patrons and consumers who bought oysters at shops and ate them at home.

People are advised to ask where oysters came from before consuming them and to wash hands and surfaces that may have come into contact with contaminated oysters.

All of the implicated oysters were harvested in December, and none since then have been distributed to food venues in San Diego from those locations, according to the county statement.

National News

Associated Press

No charges for 4 Baltimore officers who fatally shot an armed man after he fired at them

BALTIMORE (AP) — Four Baltimore police officers who fired three dozen shots at an armed man during a foot pursuit in November won’t face criminal charges, state prosecutors said Friday. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a news release that the officers returned fire after Hunter Jessup, 27, fired seven shots in their direction […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Small-town Colorado newspapers stolen after running story about rape charges at police chief’s house

Nearly all the copies of a small-town Colorado newspaper were stolen from newspaper racks on the same day the Ouray County Plaindealer published a story about charges being filed over rapes alleged to have occurred at an underage drinking party at the police chief’s house while the chief was asleep, the owner and publisher said […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Quentin Fulks, a top member of President Joe Biden’s campaign team; Jon Finer, deputy national security adviser. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

121 unmarked graves in a former Black cemetery found at US Air Force base in Florida, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — As many as 121 unmarked graves in a former Black cemetery have been discovered at a U.S. Air Force base in Florida, military officials confirmed. A non-intrusive archaeological survey performed over the past two years at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa identified 58 probable graves and 63 possible graves, base […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Indignant Donald Trump pouts and rips civil fraud lawsuit in newly released deposition video

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office. Video made public Friday of the seven-hour, closed-door session […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of inmate who died by suicide in Virginia jail gets $1.75 million settlement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who died by suicide at a Virginia jail after his antipsychotic medication was discontinued has received a $1.75 million settlement in a civil lawsuit. Records at U.S. District Court in Alexandria show that the family of Christopher Lapp, who died in 2021 at the Alexandria jail, […]

2 hours ago

California officials warn people to not eat raw oysters from Mexico which may be linked to norovirus