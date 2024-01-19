Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of inmate who died by suicide in Virginia jail gets $1.75 million settlement

Jan 19, 2024, 2:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who died by suicide at a Virginia jail after his antipsychotic medication was discontinued has received a $1.75 million settlement in a civil lawsuit.

Records at U.S. District Court in Alexandria show that the family of Christopher Lapp, who died in 2021 at the Alexandria jail, accepted the settlement offer Thursday from a psychiatrist who worked at the facility and was the target of the suit.

Lapp, who was 62 when he died, was being held at the jail awaiting sentencing on a federal charge for the armed robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank in Great Falls in November 2018. Lapp was bipolar and had a history of mental health problems, and the robbery occurred during what the judge called a manic episode and what his family’s lawyer described as a psychotic break.

He was initially found incompetent to stand trial but was restored to competency after being sent to the federal medical prison in Butner, North Carolina, where he received mental health care.

Lapp then decided to plead guilty to the bank robbery charge. Judge, T.S. Ellis III accepted the plea but ordered that Lapp be returned to Butner while he awaited sentencing so he could continue treatment.

But Butner refused to take him back, saying it had a policy against accepting an inmate who had not yet been sentenced for “continuity of care purposes.”

Lapp remained at the Alexandria jail, and the psychiatrist who evaluated him there ended his medications after Lapp insisted he did not need them.

Lapp hanged himself in his cell in May 2021, roughly a month after his plea. In a note left behind for his daughter, he wrote that “some bad people have been after me for a while.”

A month later Ellis chastised Butner officials during a hearing for disregarding his order. He also accepted a measure of blame himself — Lapp’s lawyer had filed notice to the court in late April that Butner refused to admit his client, but Ellis said he was unaware that Lapp had not been transferred.

Last month a different judge dismissed the federal government as a defendant in the civil suit but allowed the case to continue against the jail psychiatrist.

The settlement includes no admission of guilt or liability. In court papers, the psychiatrist’s lawyers argued, among other things, that Lapp didn’t want to take the antipsychotic medications and he had no ability to force him.

The jail declined to comment Friday.

Lapp was a nuclear physicist who had multiple degrees including a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His father, Ralph Lapp, was a scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project.

He lived in a wealthy Great Falls neighborhood where he owned a $1.3 million home. Prosecutors said in court papers that Lapp had multiple romantic interests, including a Playboy model, and “he was working to keep his romantic love interests happy with additional money.”

National News

Associated Press

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines say they will appeal a judge’s ruling that blocked their merger

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue and Spirit Airlines said Friday they will appeal a federal judge’s ruling this week that blocked their plan to combine into a single carrier. The airlines said they filed a notice of appeal with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, following the terms of their agreement. JetBlue proposed last […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

North Carolina school board backs away from law on policies on pronouns, gender identity instruction

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a central North Carolina school board’s decision to omit two LGBTQ-related provisions that the General Assembly directed districts to comply with could lead to legal complaints or action by legislators. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools board voted unanimously Thursday for initial approval of several updated policies in keeping […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

California health officials link gastrointestinal illness to raw oysters imported from Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials have linked numerous cases of gastrointestinal illness in Southern California to the consumption of raw oysters imported from Mexico. The California Department of Public Health this week warned consumers that raw oysters harvested from several locations on the Baja California peninsula and the mainland state of Sonora may be […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Times guild stages 1-day walkout in protest of anticipated layoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guild members of the Los Angeles Times walked off the job Friday to protest what it says are imminent layoffs, the first newsroom union work stoppage in the newspaper’s 143-year history. The paper’s journalists and their supporters rallied in an LA civic center park, chanting and waving signs that said, “Don’t […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving a...

Associated Press

Biden and Netanyahu have finally talked, but their visions still clash for ending Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally spoke Friday after a glaring, nearly four-week gap in direct communication during which fundamental differences have come into focus over a possible pathway to Palestinian statehood once the fighting in Gaza ends. Biden and his top aides have all but smothered Netanyahu […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

DNA proves a long-dead man attacked 3 girls in Indiana nearly 50 years ago, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who died in a Texas prison decades ago has been identified as the person who abducted and stabbed three Indiana girls and left them in a cornfield nearly 50 years ago, police said, citing DNA evidence. The girls, ages 11, 13 and 14, survived the attack, but “a clear suspect” […]

1 hour ago

Family of inmate who died by suicide in Virginia jail gets $1.75 million settlement