Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Murder charge is dropped against a 15-year-old for a high school football game shooting

Jan 20, 2024, 6:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor is dropping a murder charge against a 15-year-old who was accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a high school football game.

A witness who identified the teenager as the shooter who killed 16-year-old Cordae Carter has recanted their identification of the teen, Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Zemp Behenna said in a statement Friday.

Behenna said the charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled and that she has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in collecting evidence.

“Based on their investigation, charges can be refiled in the future since there is no statute of limitations for murder,” Behenna said.

Carter died after being shot in August during the Del City-Choctaw high school game in Choctaw on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City.

Two other people were wounded by gunfire as players and officials scrambled off the field and panicked spectators hunkered down in the stands. One was a 42-year-old man who Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said was shot by one of the two off-duty Del City officers who accompanied the Del City team to the game.

Both of those officers were placed on paid leave, Del City police Chief Loyd Berger said at the time. A Del City police spokesperson did not immediately return a message Saturday for comment on the status of the Del City officers.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said at the time that seven Choctaw police officers also were at the game.

National News

Associated Press

Brutally cold weather expected to hit storm-battered South and Northeast US this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis residents were urged to boil water and New Yorkers have been warned that roads could be covered with dangerous black ice this weekend as brutal cold and inclement weather continue to sweep across parts of the U.S. Bitterly frigid air spilled into the Midwest from Canada on Friday and several […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Concertina wire lines the path as members of Congress tour an area near the Texas-Mexico bor...

Associated Press

Election-year politics threaten Senate border deal as Trump and his allies rally opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — A politically treacherous dynamic is taking hold as negotiators in Congress work to strike a bipartisan deal on the border and immigration, with vocal opposition from the hard right and former President Donald Trump threatening to topple the carefully negotiated compromise. Senators are closing in on the details of an agreement on […]

9 hours ago

Ashton Colby is photographed in his apartment in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Ohio G...

Associated Press

Ohio is poised to become the 2nd state to restrict gender-affirming care for adults

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced proposals this month that transgender advocates say could block access to gender-affirming care provided by independent clinics and general practitioners, leaving thousands of adults scrambling for treatment and facing health risks. Ashton Colby, 31, fears the clinic where he gets the testosterone he has taken since age 19 would no […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Western New Mexico University president defends spending as regents encourage more work abroad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Regents at Western New Mexico University threw their support behind President Joseph Shepard on Friday as he faces scrutiny over spending on overseas trips and his wife’s use of a university credit card. At a regular meeting of regents held on campus in Silver City, faculty members and foreign students also […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

No charges for 4 Baltimore officers who fatally shot an armed man after he fired at them

BALTIMORE (AP) — Four Baltimore police officers who fired three dozen shots at an armed man during a foot pursuit in November won’t face criminal charges, state prosecutors said Friday. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a news release that the officers returned fire after Hunter Jessup, 27, fired seven shots in their direction […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Small-town Colorado newspapers stolen after running story about rape charges at police chief’s house

Nearly all the copies of a small-town Colorado newspaper were stolen from newspaper racks on the same day the Ouray County Plaindealer published a story about charges being filed over rapes alleged to have occurred at an underage drinking party at the police chief’s house while the chief was asleep, the owner and publisher said […]

15 hours ago

Murder charge is dropped against a 15-year-old for a high school football game shooting