Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police say 4 killed in suburban Chicago ‘domestic related’ shooting, suspect is in custody

Jan 21, 2024, 12:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in a community outside Chicago on Sunday in what suburban officials described as a “domestic-related shooting.”

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday, according to a Tinley Park Public Safety Department social media post. The village of roughly 55,000 people is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Police officers were investigating at the scene of the shooting in a residential area Sunday afternoon, officials said.

“The offender is in custody and scene is secure,” the statement said. “Due to ongoing investigation, we are asking residents to stay out of the area.”

Further details were not immediately released.

National News

Former Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets supporters during a caucu...

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Ron DeSantis ends his presidential bid before New Hampshire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations that he would emerge as a serious challenger to former President Donald Trump.

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Party at a short-term rental near Houston turns deadly overnight

Three people were killed overnight Sunday after a gathering in a short-term rental turned deadly near Houston, Texas. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an emergency call around 2:15 a.m. at a suburban neighborhood in Katy, Texas, just 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. “It was a very active scene. It […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley tries to draw New Hampshire’s independents without alienating voters who backed Trump

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Richard Anderson drove through a snowstorm last week to see his preferred candidate in New Hampshire’s Republican primary. But he’s not sure how far he’ll go to support her if she wins the nomination. Anderson, a 73-year-old independent voter from Jackson, liked what he heard from Nikki Haley at the Mount […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Ships travel along the Mississippi River in LaPlace, La., as the sun sets on Oct. 20, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Latest EPA assessment shows almost no improvement in river and stream nitrogen pollution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The nation’s rivers and streams remain stubbornly polluted with nutrients that contaminate drinking water and fuel a gigantic dead zone for aquatic life in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a recently released Environmental Protection Agency assessment. It’s a difficult problem that’s concentrated in agricultural regions that drain into the Mississippi […]

6 hours ago

A portrait of John Birch hangs in an office cubicle at the headquarters of the John Birch Society i...

Associated Press

In small-town Wisconsin, looking for the roots of the modern American conspiracy theory

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The decades fall away as you open the front doors. It’s the late 1950s in the cramped little offices — or maybe the pre-hippie 1960s. It’s a place where army-style buzz cuts are still in fashion, communism remains the primary enemy and the decor is dominated by American flags and portraits […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 25,000 while Israel announces the death of another hostage

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas has soared past 25,000, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday, while Israel announced the death of another hostage and appeared far from achieving its goals of freeing more than 100 others and crushing the militant group. […]

11 hours ago

Police say 4 killed in suburban Chicago ‘domestic related’ shooting, suspect is in custody