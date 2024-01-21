Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

23 lost skiers and snowboarders rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington, Vermont

Jan 21, 2024, 1:44 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued in frigid temperatures on Saturday after becoming lost in the backcountry in Killington, Vermont, police said.

After a call came in around 2:30 p.m., search and rescue crews hiked, snowshoed and used skis with skins to travel about 5 miles (8 kilometers) to bring a group of 21 lost skiers and riders back to safety, Killington police in the single digits.

The skiers and snowboarders warmed up in rescuers’ vehicles on their return.

Then another call came for two more lost skiers. Six rescuers went back into the woods, found them and walked them out to safety at around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Rescuers included members of Killington Search and Rescue and the Killington Resort Ski Patrol.

“A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call,” the police department posted.

National News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Rochester...

Associated Press

Trump celebrates DeSantis’ decision to drop out, ending a bitter feud that defined the 2024 campaign

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump set aside months of criticism and mockery of ended his presidential campaign and endorsed the former president. For Trump, it’s become a familiar ritual to welcome the backing of someone who once tried to take him on. Nonetheless, it was notable at Sunday’s rally in New Hampshire to see […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Three members of air ambulance crew killed in Oklahoma helicopter crash

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) — Three members of an air ambulance crew were killed when their helicopter crashed late Saturday in Oklahoma, officials said. The crash was reported near Weatherford after the control center lost contact with the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter crew shortly before 11:30 p.m., the company said in a statement Sunday. The crew […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former firefighter accused of planting explosives near California roadways pleads not guilty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former firefighter with a previous arson conviction has been arrested on suspicion of detonating a homemade bomb and planting severl other explosive devices along roadways across two Northern California counties, authorities said. The 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty last week to multiple felony charges including possessing and exploding an explosive […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say 4 killed in suburban Chicago ‘domestic related’ shooting, suspect is in custody

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in a community outside Chicago on Sunday in what suburban officials described as a “domestic-related shooting.” A suspect was taken into custody Sunday, according to a Tinley Park Public Safety Department social media post. The village of roughly 55,000 people is about 30 miles (50 […]

5 hours ago

Former Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets supporters during a caucu...

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Gov. DeSantis ends his presidential bid, endorses Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations that he would emerge as a serious challenger to former President Donald Trump.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Much of US still gripped by arctic weather as Memphis deals with numerous broken water pipes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Subfreezing conditions and treacherous roadways have contributed to dozens of deaths this month across the U.S., where states as far south as Texas and Florida remain gripped by deadly arctic weather Sunday. But the numbing cold is expected to ease up in the coming days. Nationally, winter storms have claimed at […]

9 hours ago

23 lost skiers and snowboarders rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington, Vermont