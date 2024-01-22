Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

60 Missouri corrections officers, staffers urging governor to halt execution of ‘model inmate’

Jan 22, 2024, 9:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of Missouri Department of Corrections staff members are urging Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency to a man scheduled to die in April for killing his cousin and her husband, with a former warden calling him a “model inmate.”

Sixty corrections officers and other staff members signed onto a letter to the Republican governor in support of Brian Dorsey, the Kansas City Star reported Monday. The letter says Dorsey, 51, “has stayed out of trouble, never gotten himself into any situations, and been respectful of us and of his fellow inmates.” It says he is housed in an “honor dorm” at the Potosi Correctional Center, a housing area for inmates with good conduct.

“We are part of the law enforcement community who believe in law and order,” the group wrote in the letter urging Parson to commute the sentence to life without parole. “Generally, we believe in the use of capital punishment. But we are in agreement that the death penalty is not the appropriate punishment for Brian Dorsey.”

Dorsey was convicted in the 2006 killings of his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben Bonnie, in the central Missouri town of New Bloomfield. His scheduled execution on April 9 would be the first in Missouri this year after four were carried out in 2023.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with a spokesman for Parson.

Troy Steele, a former warden at Potosi, wrote in a review of Dorsey’s prison record that he was a “model inmate” — so much so that he’s allowed to serve as a barber. Steele said Dorsey has cut hair for prisoners, officers and even Steele, himself.

Dorsey’s execution also is opposed by his cousin, Jenni Gerhauser, who was also related to Sarah Bonnie.

“We’re very much living in the middle of eye-for-an-eye country. But I wish people would understand it’s not that black and white,” she told the newspaper.

In an 80-page petition filed last month, Megan Crane, an attorney for Dorsey, wrote that her client was denied effective counsel before he pleaded guilty. She also said Dorsey was “experiencing drug psychosis the night of the crime and thus incapable of deliberation — the requisite intent for capital murder.”

National News

Associated Press

New York City plans to wipe out $2 billion in medical debt for 500,000 residents

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City intends to wipe out more than $2 billion in medical debt for up to 500,000 residents, tackling a top cause of personal bankruptcy, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. The city is working with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys medical debt in bulk from hospitals and debt […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will consider overturning Richard Glossip’s murder conviction in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear an appeal from Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, who has steadfastly maintained his innocence and averted multiple attempts by the state to execute him. Glossip was sentenced in a 1997 murder-for-hire of the owner of the motel where he worked. The case […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A house fire in Indiana has killed 5 children and injured another

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Fire tore through a house in northern Indiana, killing five children and leaving a sixth in treatment Monday for burns. People, including children, were trapped by flames on the second floor Sunday evening, the South Bend Fire Department said. Five children were pronounced dead. The sixth was taken to a […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Women's March, April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Ha...

Associated Press

Abortion fight puts Vice President Harris at center of 2024 election campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is taking center stage in the Democrats’ renewed push for abortion rights during this year’s election and she will mark the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling on Monday in Wisconsin. It will be the first in a series of events hosted by Harris, and it […]

7 hours ago

FILE - This June 20, 2019, file photo shows an existing home is offered for sale in Rutledge, Ga. G...

Associated Press

Hearing complaints over property taxes, some Georgia lawmakers look to limit rising values

ATLANTA (AP) — With a runup in home values sparking higher property taxes for many Georgia homeowners, there is a groundswell among state lawmakers in this election year to provide relief. Georgia’s Senate Finance Committee plans a hearing on Monday on a bill limiting increases in a home’s value, as assessed for property tax purposes, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization c...

Associated Press

Trump may testify in sex abuse defamation trial, but the court has limited what he can say

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has told the public for years what he thinks of E. Jean Carroll, the writer who claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Now he has a chance to talk to a jury about her — but within limits he might well test. Trump could testify […]

12 hours ago

60 Missouri corrections officers, staffers urging governor to halt execution of ‘model inmate’