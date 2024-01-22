Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Georgia lawmakers advance bill to revive disciplinary commission for state prosecutors

Jan 22, 2024, 2:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday advanced a bill that would revive a new state commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors.

Some Georgia Republicans want the new commission to discipline or remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for winning indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

Though Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation last year creating the new commission, it was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. Justices said they had “grave doubts” about their ability to regulate the duties of district attorneys beyond the practice of law. Because lawmakers hadn’t expressly ordered justices to act, they were refusing to rule one way or the other, they said.

A bill in the state House of Representatives removes the requirement that the state Supreme Court approve the rules. It also raises the standard for overturning a decision by the commission.

A House committee passed it on Monday over the objections of Democrats. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

“This is just making the commission workable,” state Rep. Joseph Gullett, a Republican from Dallas, told members of a House judiciary committee.

Committee member Shea Roberts, an Atlanta Democrat, said removing the state Supreme Court’s oversight took away any sense that the bill was nonpartisan.

“It’s purely partisan now,” she said.

Democrats on the committee proposed an amendment giving their party the power to appoint some of the commission members, but it was rejected. The bill gave Republicans control over all eight appointments to the commission.

Georgia’s law creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission is one of multiple attempts nationwide by Republicans to control prosecutors they don’t like. Republicans have inveighed against progressive prosecutors after some have brought fewer drug possession cases and sought shorter prison sentences, arguing Democrats are coddling criminals.

In Georgia, four district attorneys are suing to overturn the commission, arguing that it unconstitutionally infringes on their power.

Gullett defended the commission.

“At the end of the day, there are Republican DAs out there who haven’t done the right thing sometimes and there’s some Democrat DAs who haven’t done the right thing sometimes,” he said.

Also on Monday, Georgia Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal announced that he wanted to create a special Senate committee to investigate Willis, separate from the commission.

Dolezal said in a statement that a “thorough and impartial examination” would “ensure transparency, accountability and the preservation of the integrity of our justice system.”

The Associated Press sent email and text messages to a spokesperson for Willis, Jeff DiSantis.

Dolezal’s proposed resolution suggests that legal or budgetary changes could follow any inquiry. The resolution would have to win approval in the Republican-majority state Senate before any panel could be appointed.

National News

Associated Press

Trial ordered for 5th suspect in shooting outside high school that killed 14-year-old, hurt others

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fifth suspect has been ordered to stand trial in an ambush shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers outside a Philadelphia high school after a football scrimmage in 2022. A judge ruled Monday that there was enough evidence to hold 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn for trial on murder, aggravated […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tribes, environmental groups ask US court to block $10B energy transmission project in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge is being asked to issue a stop-work order on a $10 billion transmission line being built through a remote southeastern Arizona valley to carry wind-powered electricity to customers as far away as California. A 32-page lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 in U.S. District Court in Tucson, Arizona, accuses […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Families sue Kentucky gun shop that sold AR-15 used in 2023 bank shooting that killed 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky gun shop that sold an assault weapon to a man who used it to kill five co-workers and wrote in his journal the gun was “so easy” to buy is facing a lawsuit filed Monday from survivors and families of the victims. The civil suit filed in Louisville alleges […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Authorities searching for suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over 2 days in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man shot and killed 8 people at three locations since Sunday in the Chicago suburbs and remains loose, Illinois authorities said Monday. Police in the city of Joliet and Will County said they did not know of a motive for the killings. Authorities said the man knows the victims. The victims […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Appeals court reverses judge’s ruling, orders appointment of independent examiner in FTX bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered the appointment of an independent examiner in the bankruptcy case of FTX amid concerns about widespread fraud preceding the collapse of the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency exchange. A three-judge panel in Philadelphia issued the ruling Friday in an appeal filed by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee, who serves […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit alleges HIV-positive inmate died after being denied medication at Northern California jail

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died after being held in a Northern California jail alleges he contracted a preventable viral infection there when its medical staff denied him critical HIV medication for two months. When Nicholas Overfield was arrested in Feb. 2022 for a failure to […]

3 hours ago

Georgia lawmakers advance bill to revive disciplinary commission for state prosecutors