Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire

Jan 23, 2024, 5:13 AM

Voters enter a youth center to cast their ballots as the polls open for the New Hampshire Republica...

Voters enter a youth center to cast their ballots as the polls open for the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Donald Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn’t even on the ballot.

The former president is looking for his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. Haley, meanwhile, is seeking to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

On the Democratic side, Biden supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

What to know

Can Trump be stopped? Key questions after DeSantis drops out of race

Trump seeks control of the GOP primary in New Hampshire against Haley

Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes

What to expect in the New Hampshire primary

Who’s running for president? Here are the major 2024 candidates

Polls are opening in the first-in-the-nation primary state

Polls are beginning to open across much of New Hampshire as the state’s famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

The Democratic side is different, though. The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well. Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot as a result, but his allies are mounting a write-in campaign for him.

National News

Associated Press

Man suspected of killing 8 outside Chicago fatally shoots self in Texas confrontation, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials at a gas station in Texas, where he had no known ties, authorities said. Police in Joliet, Illinois, said on Facebook that at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, U.S. Marshals located […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Iowa boy who was struck by SUV while sledding dies

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa boy has died, days after his sled crossed in front of an SUV and was struck. The Iowa State Patrol said 13-year-old Adam McWherter was injured Jan. 10 while sledding at his home in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa. He was struck when the sled went into a […]

51 minutes ago

Oscar nominations...

The Associated Press

Nominees announced for 2024 Oscars

A list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pilot killed when small plane crashes at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, authorities said. The Cirrus SR 22 took off from the airport Sunday afternoon, airport officials said in a statement. The pilot declared an emergency, and then crashed north of the airport’s cargo […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign...

The Associated Press

Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes

The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

FILE - Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky unveils Airbnb's 2023 Winter Release on Nov. 7, 2023,...

Associated Press

Airbnb donates $10 million to 120 nonprofits on 6 continents through its unusual community fund

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb on Tuesday donated a total of $10 million to more than 120 nonprofits in 44 countries on six continents, the short-term rental giant’s latest outlays in its unusual distribution of $100 million through its Airbnb Community Fund. The grantees include Digify Africa, which helps young people join Africa’s digital economy, […]

4 hours ago

Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire