Fire rips through Port of Ilwaco seafood processing facility

Jan 23, 2024, 5:56 AM

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Crews are making sure hot spots don’t flare up Tuesday morning from a massive fire at the Port of Ilwaco.

The fire began late Monday morning at the Ilwaco Landing seafood processing facility.

As massive flames burned the building, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said the resulting smoke was hazardous.

“Please stay clear of the area, as there are additional fire units en route from Raymond and Naselle. The smoke is also hazardous and should be avoided,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

People in the area were told to shelter in place and keep doors and windows closed, KGW8 reported.

The flames spread to the dock and burned hundreds of crab pots, according to the Chinook Observer.

A statement from Senator Maria Cantwell said the flames caused significant damage to Ilwaco Landing.

“Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders on the scene at the Port of Ilwaco. This is devastating news for the entire community and I am continuing to monitor the situation closely. The waterfront is the heart of Ilwaco and the local economy. My prayers are with the entire community, including the cannery workers and fishing families who rely on the docks for their livelihoods.”

