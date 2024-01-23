Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Canada is preparing for a second Trump presidency. Trudeau says Trump ‘represents uncertainty’

Jan 23, 2024, 9:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government is preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump could reach the White House again and the “uncertainty” that would bring, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday at a Cabinet retreat.

Trudeau said that Trump “represents uncertainty. We don’t know exactly what he is going to do,” but he said that his government was able to manage Trump previously by showing that Canada and the U.S. can create economic growth on both sides of the border.

Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary and his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after producing a commanding triumph in Iowa.

Trudeau’s Cabinet has been discussing the Nov. 7 presidential election at a retreat in Montreal and the prospect that Trump could return to the White House.

“We made it through the challenges represented by the Trump administration seven years ago, for four years, where we put forward the fact that Canada and the U.S. do best when we do it together,” Trudeau said.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., and a panel of experts were at the retreat to brief the Cabinet and prepare a strategy. Trudeau said that his industry and trade ministers will lead the “Team Canada approach” with the business community.

Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association in Canada, participated in the discussion on Tuesday.

Trump called Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest” and attacked Canada’s vital trade when he was president. He threatened tariffs on cars and imposed them on steel. The unprecedented tone of attacks on one of Washington’s closest allies left a bitter taste, and most Canadians were relieved that Trump was defeated in 2020.

“Whether it was his attacks on farmers across Canada, whether it was his attacks on steel and aluminum workers, or whether it was his determination to tear up the free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, we were able to stand strong and renegotiate NAFTA,” Trudeau said. “That was difficult.”

Canada is one of the most trade-dependent countries in the world, and Trump’s move to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement and call for the imposition of a 25% tariff on the auto sector posed an existential threat. More than 75% of Canada’s exports go to the U.S., so preserving a free trade deal was critical, and the two countries, along with Mexico, eventually reached a new agreement.

Trade between the U.S. and Canada totaled an estimated 1.2 trillion Canadian dollars ($890 billion) in 2022. Each day, about 400,000 people cross the world’s longest international border and about 800,000 Canadians live in the U.S. There is close cooperation on defense, border security and law enforcement, and a vast overlap in culture, traditions and pastimes.

“What works with all American presidents is to demonstrate what is good for Canada is also is good for the United States and vice versa,” Trudeau said. “The integration of our economies, the partnerships we have in so many different areas end up being beneficial on both sides of the border.”

Politics

Associated Press

Man suspected of killing 8 outside Chicago fatally shoots self in Texas confrontation, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials at a gas station in Texas, where he had no known ties, authorities said. Police in Joliet, Illinois, said on Facebook that at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, U.S. Marshals located […]

1 hour ago

Voters enter a youth center to cast their ballots as the polls open for the New Hampshire Republica...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire

Donald Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn’t even on the ballot. The former president is looking for his second straight victory in his quest for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately b...

Associated Press

The Pentagon has no more money for Ukraine as it hosts a meeting of 50 allies on support for Kyiv

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time since Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin established the international group to support Ukraine in April 2022, the United States will host the monthly gathering of about 50 countries out of money, unable to send the ammunition and missiles that Ukraine needs to fend off Russia. While waiting for Congress […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

21 Israeli troops are killed in the deadliest attack on the military since the Gaza offensive began

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israel’s forces since the Hamas raid that triggered the war, killing 21 soldiers, the military said Tuesday, a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a cease-fire. Hours later, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of […]

12 hours ago

FILE _ "I Voted" stickers are ready to be distributed to each person who filled out a ballot, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Can Mississippi permanently strip felons of voting rights? 19 federal judges will hear the case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nineteen federal appellate judges are scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether Mississippi can continue to permanently strip voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies, including nonviolent crimes for which they have served a complete sentence. The outcome of the case will likely determine whether tens of thousands of people […]

12 hours ago

95-year-old Ruth Winkelmann, who is one of the survivors of the Holocaust, looks out of a window in...

Associated Press

Almost 80 years after the Holocaust, 245,000 Jewish survivors are still alive

BERLIN (AP) — Almost 80 years after the Holocaust, about 245,000 Jewish survivors are still living across more than 90 countries, a new report revealed Tuesday. Nearly half of them, or 49%, are living in Israel; 18% are in Western Europe, 16% in the United States, and 12% in countries of the former Soviet Union, […]

12 hours ago

Canada is preparing for a second Trump presidency. Trudeau says Trump ‘represents uncertainty’