Expect overnight closures through Federal Way, Kent on I-5 Tuesday night

The State Route 509 Completion Project isn’t expected to be complete until 2028. This tolled-route will offer another option between Interstate 5 (I-5) and Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

Until then, expect more interruptions along the way, including Tuesday night’s four-lane closure on I-5 north between South 272nd Street and South 200th Street.

Add to this rolling slowdowns and drivers can expect lengthy delays overnight and might want to consider alternate routes.

Contractors for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will conduct foundation drilling and will need the lane closures for safety reasons.

Closures begin at midnight with all lanes being reopened by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

