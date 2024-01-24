Close
Expect overnight closures through Federal Way, Kent on I-5 Tuesday night

Jan 23, 2024, 7:50 PM

Image: Federal Way first-responder vehicles...

Federal Way first-responder vehicles (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The State Route 509 Completion Project isn’t expected to be complete until 2028.  This tolled-route will offer another option between Interstate 5 (I-5) and Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

Until then, expect more interruptions along the way, including Tuesday night’s four-lane closure on I-5 north between South 272nd Street and South 200th Street.

Add to this rolling slowdowns and drivers can expect lengthy delays overnight and might want to consider alternate routes.

Contractors for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will conduct foundation drilling and will need the lane closures for safety reasons.

Closures begin at midnight with all lanes being reopened by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

You can read more of Nate Connors' stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

Expect overnight closures through Federal Way, Kent on I-5 Tuesday night