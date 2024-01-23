Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Jan 23, 2024, 3:28 PM

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double for his 3,000th career hit which ca...

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double for his 3,000th career hit which came off a pitch from Baltimore Orioles' Wade Miley in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Beltré could soon be a first-ballot baseball Hall of Fame third baseman. He is among 12 first-timers in consideration for the Class of 2024 that will be revealed Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short.

Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%.

Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year.

Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%.

Billy Wagner received 284 votes, falling five short but up from 68.1% last year. He will appear on the ballot for the final time in 2025, when Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia are eligible for the first time.

There are 273 players among 346 people in the Hall. Beltré, Mauer and Helton will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with Jim Leyland, elected last month by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires.

Gary Sheffield got 246 votes for 63.9%, but up from 11.7% in 2015. He is eligible for consideration by the contemporary baseball player committee, which meets next in December 2025.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

National News

Associated Press

US strikes three facilities in Iraq following attacks on American forces by Iran-backed militias

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military struck three facilities in Iraq on Tuesday, targeting an Iranian-backed militia in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria over the past several days, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. The U.S. strikes hit militia facilities in Jurf al-Sakhar, which is south of Baghdad, […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison in starvation death of son

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman convicted of murder and child abuse in the starvation death of a disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole Tuesday. Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores, found guilty in the July 6, 2022, death […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police officer pleads guilty to accidentally wounding 6 bystanders while firing at armed man

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to wounding six bystanders in a crowd while firing at an armed man as bars let out, a shooting that still haunts the victims. Brandon Ramos, 30, did not speak in court except to acknowledge that he understood his rights in pleading guilty to third-degree […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Republicans want big changes, but some have concerns about Trump, AP VoteCast shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans are voting Tuesday night with a desire to curb immigration and overhaul the federal government, yet they have some misgivings about former President Donald Trump and the criminal charges facing him. There are signs that Democrats are rallying around President Joe Biden on the economy, but many have concerns […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans make last-ditch effort to pass new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans made a last-ditch effort Tuesday to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court put in place new legislative district boundaries for the November election. Republican senators introduced new Senate and Assembly maps on the floor of the Senate, not giving the public or Democrats a chance to review them […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A person holds drug paraphernalia near the Washington Center building on SW Washington Stree...

Associated Press

With Oregon facing rampant public drug use, lawmakers backpedal on pioneering decriminalization law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Oregon on Tuesday unveiled a sweeping new bill that would undo a key part of the state’s first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law, a recognition that public opinion has soured on the measure amid rampant public drug use during the fentanyl crisis. The bill would recriminalize the possession of small […]

2 hours ago

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame