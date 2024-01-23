Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Doomsday Clock’ signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI

Jan 23, 2024, 3:40 PM

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the "Doomsday Clock" minute ...

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the "Doomsday Clock" minute hand, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the National Press Club Broadcast Center, in Washington. This year, Jan. 2024, the clock will remain set to 90 seconds to midnight. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth, for the second year running, is nearing apocalypse, a science-oriented advocacy group said, pointing to its famous “Doomsday Clock” that shows 90 seconds till midnight.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists made the annual announcement Tuesday rating how close humanity is from ending. It cited nuclear threat in Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as the Oct. 7 attack in Israel and war in Gaza, worsening climate-related disasters and the danger of generative artificial intelligence.

“Last year, we expressed amplified concern by moving the clock to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been,” said Rachel Bronson, CEO of the Bulletin group. “The risks from last year continue with unabated veracity and continue to shape this year.”

Starting in 1947, the advocacy group used a clock to symbolize the potential and even likelihood of people doing something to end humanity. After the end of the Cold War, it was as close as 17 minutes to midnight. In the past few years, to address rapid global changes, the group has changed from counting down the minutes until midnight to counting down the seconds.

The group said the clock could be turned back if leaders and nations worked together, and specifically noted powerful countries that have the capacity to do so, including the United States, China and Russia.

National News

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double for his 3,000th career hit which ca...

Associated Press

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

US strikes three facilities in Iraq following attacks on American forces by Iran-backed militias

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military struck three facilities in Iraq on Tuesday, targeting an Iranian-backed militia in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria over the past several days, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. The U.S. strikes hit militia facilities in Jurf al-Sakhar, which is south of Baghdad, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison in starvation death of son

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman convicted of murder and child abuse in the starvation death of a disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole Tuesday. Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores, found guilty in the July 6, 2022, death […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police officer pleads guilty to accidentally wounding 6 bystanders while firing at armed man

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to wounding six bystanders in a crowd while firing at an armed man as bars let out, a shooting that still haunts the victims. Brandon Ramos, 30, did not speak in court except to acknowledge that he understood his rights in pleading guilty to third-degree […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Republicans want big changes, but some have concerns about Trump, AP VoteCast shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans are voting Tuesday night with a desire to curb immigration and overhaul the federal government, yet they have some misgivings about former President Donald Trump and the criminal charges facing him. There are signs that Democrats are rallying around President Joe Biden on the economy, but many have concerns […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans make last-ditch effort to pass new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans made a last-ditch effort Tuesday to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court put in place new legislative district boundaries for the November election. Republican senators introduced new Senate and Assembly maps on the floor of the Senate, not giving the public or Democrats a chance to review them […]

2 hours ago

‘Doomsday Clock’ signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI