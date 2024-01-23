Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastor accused of defrauding investors of $3M via crypto scheme says he got help from ‘the Lord’

Jan 23, 2024, 3:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A Colorado pastor for an online church who is accused of defrauding investors of more than $3.2 million through a cryptocurrency marketplace he ran with his wife says “the Lord” helped him orchestrate the venture.

Colorado’s securities commissioner filed civil fraud charges against Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn Regalado, saying the Denver couple targeted the Christian community and told followers that God would make them rich if they invested in a cryptocurrency he created called INDXcoin.

Investigators with the Colorado Division of Securities found that from June 2022 to April 2023, INDXcoin raised about $3.2 million from more than 300 people who invested in the “illiquid” and “essentially worthless” currency, according to the complaint filed Jan. 16.

Investigators said the Regalados, who ran a cryptocurrency marketplace called the Kingdom Wealth Exchange, used at least $1.3 million of those funds to support a lavish lifestyle that included tens of thousands of dollars spent on vacations, jewelry, luxury handbags, cosmetic dentistry, clothes and home renovations. The two, who shut down the exchange Nov. 1, also are accused of using some of the money to finance the purchase of a Range Rover.

Eli Regalado did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday, but In a video statement to his followers last week, he said the charges that he and his wife pocketed the money “are true.”

“Out of that $1.3 (million), half a million dollars went to the IRS, and a few hundred thousand dollars went to a home remodel that the Lord told us to do,” he said in the video, noting that God appeared to him in a dream and gave him advice on how to run the cryptocurrency exchange.

“What we’re praying for, and what we’re believing for still is that God is going to do a miracle,” he added. “God is going to work a miracle in the financial sector. He’s going to bring a miracle into INDXcoin. Everyone that has come in for money is going to be able to receive money back,” said Regalado, who preaches for the online-only Victorious Grace Church.

The church, which counts the Regalados as its only two employees, is operated from the couple’s house, their recreational vehicle and their vacation destinations, according to investigators.

The Regalados’ presentations to fellow pastors and evangelical Christians promoting INDXcoin were dominated by prayer and quotes from the Bible that encouraged potential investors to have faith that the cryptocurrency would lead to “abundance” and “blessings,” investigators said.

In an August 2022 update video for his investors and followers, Eli Regalado stated: “The Lord brought this cryptocurrency to me. He said ‘Take this to my people for a wealth transfer.’ It has been confirmed a hundred times since then.”

The couple also told investors they would “tithe” and “sow” in causes that helped widows and orphans, “but the payments to ‘widows and orphans’ were primarily to the Regalados,” according to the complaint.

The Regalados, who had no previous experience selling cryptocurrency, are accused of violating the anti-fraud, licensing and registration provisions of the Colorado Securities Act.

They are set to appear in court Jan. 29.

National News

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Minnesota jail workers ignored pleas of man before he died of perforated bowel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota jail workers ignored the pleas of a 41-year-old man who died of a perforated bowel after spending days begging to be taken to a hospital, with pain so severe that he was forced to crawl on the floor of his cell, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Lucas Bellamy was treated […]

1 minute ago

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the latest decision on the "Doomsday Clock" minute ...

Associated Press

‘Doomsday Clock’ signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth, for the second year running, is nearing apocalypse, a science-oriented advocacy group said, pointing to its famous “Doomsday Clock” that shows 90 seconds till midnight. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists made the annual announcement Tuesday rating how close humanity is from ending. It cited nuclear threat in Russia’s war on Ukraine […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double for his 3,000th career hit which ca...

Associated Press

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

US strikes three facilities in Iraq following attacks on American forces by Iran-backed militias

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military struck three facilities in Iraq on Tuesday, targeting an Iranian-backed militia in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria over the past several days, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. The U.S. strikes hit militia facilities in Jurf al-Sakhar, which is south of Baghdad, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison in starvation death of son

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman convicted of murder and child abuse in the starvation death of a disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole Tuesday. Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores, found guilty in the July 6, 2022, death […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police officer pleads guilty to accidentally wounding 6 bystanders while firing at armed man

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to wounding six bystanders in a crowd while firing at an armed man as bars let out, a shooting that still haunts the victims. Brandon Ramos, 30, did not speak in court except to acknowledge that he understood his rights in pleading guilty to third-degree […]

2 hours ago

Pastor accused of defrauding investors of $3M via crypto scheme says he got help from ‘the Lord’