Deputies find 6 dead people in a remote Mojave Desert area in Southern California

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Deputies found six people dead in a remote area of the Mojave Desert in Southern California on Tuesday night, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area off Highway 395 in El Mirage for a wellness check around 8:15 p.m. and found the bodies, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said in an email. Members of the department’s specialized investigations division responded to conduct the investigation.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide and will hold a press briefing later Wednesday morning, Gloria Huerta, a sheriff’s department spokesperson, said in an email.

Authorities did not immediately release details about how or when the people died or who they were.

El Mirage is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

Images from the scene show yellow tape stretched across a dirt road with police vehicles in the distance.