NATIONAL NEWS

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station, authorities say

Jan 24, 2024, 11:19 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A transit officer shot a man outside a downtown Atlanta train station on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and then attacked the officer, stabbing him in the hand, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not identified, and the first two stabbing victims were in stable condition, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesperson Stephany Fisher said in an email. The officer received stitches to the hand.

Fisher said the officer saw the suspect wielding a knife and stabbing the two people in a bus shelter area outside the Five Points transit station around 11 a.m. Officials said the suspect then charged the officer, who fired his weapon twice and stopped the attack.

The Five Points station in the heart of downtown Atlanta is a transfer hub linking several commuter rail lines and additional shuttle bus connections.

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station, authorities say