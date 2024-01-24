Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal officials consider adding 10 more species, including a big bumble bee, to endangered list

Jan 24, 2024, 11:47 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials announced Wednesday they will consider adding 10 new species to the Endangered Species Act, including a big bumble bee that serves as a key pollinator across the United States.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said they had completed 90-day reviews of petitions to add the species to the list and determined that listing may be warranted. The finding triggers reviews of the species’ status.

One of the more prominent species up for consideration is the Southern Plains bumble bee, a large black-and-yellow bumble bee that inhabits open prairies, meadows and grasslands in the Midwest, the mid-Atlantic states and the Plains states from Texas to North Dakota. It’s also found in the grasslands and savannas in the southeastern U.S., including Florida. Queens can grow as large as an inch (26 mm); workers can grow to as large as three-quarters of an inch (18 mm).

The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2022 to include the bee on the Endangered Species List. According to the center, habitat loss and degradation as well as pesticides have led to sharp population declines in the southern Plains states, including Texas and Oklahoma as well as in Alabama and Mississippi.

The other species under review include the betta hendra and the betta rutilans, freshwater fish found in Borneo; the Hickory Nut Gorge salamander, an amphibian found in western North Carolina; the pygmy rabbit, a small rabbit found in mountainous areas of the western U.S.; and the Railroad Valley toad, a small toad that lives only in the wetlands of the Lockes Wildlife Management Area in Nye County, Nevada.

Also up for review are the Southwest spring firefly, an invertebrate native to Arizona that faces habitat loss due to alteration or loss of ground and surface water flows, livestock grazing and mining; the white-margined penstemon, a rare perennial plant found only in the Mojave Desert; and the yellow-spotted woodland salamander, which lives on the Appalachian plateau in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials decided not to review the status of the Eastern hellbender, an aquatic salamander that lives in streams across 15 states. The agency included Eastern hellbenders who live in Missouri on the Endangered Species List in 2021.

More than 1,300 species are listed as either endangered or threatened in the U.S. under the Endangered Species Act. Listing protects organisms from being harmed, killed, imported or exported. Listing also mandates development and implementation of population recovery plans.

National News

Associated Press

Judge in a bribery case against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor is suddenly recusing himself

HONOLULU (AP) — A month before the start of a bribery trial against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor, the judge who has been presiding over the case since 2022 is unexpectedly recusing himself. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright issued an order Wednesday morning rescuing himself in the case against former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro. […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Charles Fried, former US solicitor general and Harvard law professor, has died

BOSTON (AP) — Charles Fried, a former U.S. solicitor general and conservative legal scholar who taught at Harvard Law School for decades, has died, the university said. He was 88. Fried, who died Tuesday, joined the Harvard faculty in 1961 would go on to teach thousands of students in areas such as First Amendment and […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station, authorities say

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit officer shot a man outside a downtown Atlanta train station on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and then attacked the officer, stabbing him in the hand, authorities said. The suspect, who was not identified, and the first two stabbing victims were in stable condition, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Biden extends State of the Union invitation to a Texas woman who sued to get an abortion and lost

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation to attend the president’s State of the Union address to a Texas woman who sued her state and lost over the ability to get an abortion to end a wanted pregnancy. The Texas Supreme Court denied Katie Cox’s request. But […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A Minnesota trooper is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper has been charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of motorist Ricky Cobb II during a July traffic stop. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said at a news conference that her office charged Trooper Ryan Londregan with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second degree manslaughter in the death […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

Associated Press

The primaries have just begun. But Trump and Biden are already shifting to a November mindset

NEW YORK (AP) — Barely 400,000 votes have been cast in two rural Republican primaries over the span of eight days. But both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are behaving like their parties’ nominees already. Trump’s double-digit victory Tuesday in independent-minded New Hampshire, where he was considered more vulnerable than perhaps anywhere else, was a […]

3 hours ago

Federal officials consider adding 10 more species, including a big bumble bee, to endangered list