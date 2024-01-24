Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arizona GOP boss quits after leaked tape shows him floating a job for Kari Lake to skip Senate race

Jan 24, 2024, 12:19 PM

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, arrives for an evening rally with Repu...

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, arrives for an evening rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, during the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, Tuesday night, Jan. 23, 2024, in Nashua N.H. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit resigned Wednesday after he could be heard in a leaked recording offering a job and asking U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to name a price that would keep her out of politics.

DeWit’s departure shakes up the Republican Party in a battleground state that will feature prominently in the battle for control of the White House and the U.S. Senate in the November election.

At the time of the recording last March, Lake was waging an unsuccessful court fight challenging her loss in the 2022 race for Arizona governor and gearing up for a U.S. Senate campaign. Meanwhile, Republicans in Washington, bruised by a disappointing showing in the midterms, were talking openly about plans to seek GOP Senate nominees who would be more viable in general elections.

“There are very powerful people that want to keep you out,” DeWit tells Lake in what he described as a “selectively edited” recording. “But they’re willing to put their money where their mouth is in a big way.”

He did not say who asked him to approach Lake but said they were “back East.” He asks her repeatedly not to tell anyone about the conversation.

“Is there a number at which—” DeWit asks at one point, before Lake interjects: “I can be bought?”

In a statement announcing his resignation, DeWit said he had planned to fight to keep his job until Lake’s team gave him an ultimatum to resign or she would release another, more damaging recording.

“I am truly unsure of its contents, but considering our numerous past open conversations as friends, I have decided not to take the risk,” DeWit said.

He said he didn’t intend to bribe Lake but was offering candid advice for her to sit out the Senate race and run again for governor in 2028.

“Our relationship was based on friendship, and the conversation that is now being scrutinized was an open, unguarded exchange between friends in the living room of her house,” DeWit said. “I genuinely believed I was offering a helpful perspective to someone I considered a friend.”

Lake, a former television news anchor, has a penchant for weaponizing recordings of her confrontations.

She routinely wears a small microphone during her public appearances while her husband, a former news photographer, records her interactions with supporters, critics, the press and anyone else she encounters. She sometimes posts videos of confrontational encounters on social media.

A Twitter account associated with Lake’s campaign published a video of her attorney talking on speakerphone with a lawyer for Maricopa County as Lake claimed the county stole the 2022 race for Arizona governor from her. Courts have repeatedly rejected her claims of fraud.

Yet even as Lake delivered campaign-style talking points for an audience not in the room, DeWit did not seem to catch on that he was being recorded.

The recording, first published by the Daily Mail, was leaked days before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser for the Arizona GOP, which is in desperate need of cash, and the party’s annual state committee meeting.

Without naming her visitor, Lake has repeatedly described the meeting in her public appearances, using it to bolster her image as an outsider shaking up a corrupt establishment.

DeWit went down swinging, blasting Lake’s “disturbing tendency to to exploit private interactions for personal gain,” which he said is concerning given the amount of time Lake spends with Trump.

“I question how effective a United States Senator can be when they cannot be trusted to engage in private and confidential conversations,” DeWit said.

DeWit was chief operating officer for Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns and chief financial officer at NASA during the Trump presidency. He was seen as a trusted and experienced operative who could bridge the bitter divide between Trump loyalists and old guard Republicans in Arizona, many of whom were brought into the party by the late Sen. John McCain.

Before that, he was Arizona’s elected state treasurer.

Late Tuesday, Lake told reporters at Trump’s New Hampshire primary victory party that DeWit must step down.

“We can’t have somebody who’s corrupt and compromised running the Republican Party,” she said.

National News

Associated Press

Bounty hunter sentenced to 10 years in prison for abducting Missouri woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A bounty hunter from Louisiana was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a suburban St. Louis woman, an abduction he claimed was part of his job. A federal jury in St. Louis in September convicted 45-year-old Wayne Lozier of the New Orleans area on charges of kidnapping and […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio bans gender-affirming care and restricts transgender athletes despite GOP governor’s veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has banned gender-affirming care for minors and restricted transgender women’s and girls’ participation on sports teams, a move that has families of transgender children scrambling over how best to care for them. The Republican-dominated Senate voted Wednesday to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto. The new law bans gender-affirming surgeries […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge in a bribery case against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor is suddenly recusing himself

HONOLULU (AP) — A month before the start of a bribery trial against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor, the judge who has been presiding over the case since 2022 is unexpectedly recusing himself. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright issued an order Wednesday morning rescuing himself in the case against former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Federal officials consider adding 10 more species, including a big bumble bee, to endangered list

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials announced Wednesday they will consider adding 10 new species to the Endangered Species Act, including a big bumble bee that serves as a key pollinator across the United States. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said they had completed 90-day reviews of petitions to add the species to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Charles Fried, former US solicitor general and Harvard law professor, has died

BOSTON (AP) — Charles Fried, a former U.S. solicitor general and conservative legal scholar who taught at Harvard Law School for decades, has died, the university said. He was 88. Fried, who died Tuesday, joined the Harvard faculty in 1961 would go on to teach thousands of students in areas such as First Amendment and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station, authorities say

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit officer shot a man outside a downtown Atlanta train station on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and then attacked the officer, stabbing him in the hand, authorities said. The suspect, who was not identified, and the first two stabbing victims were in stable condition, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority […]

2 hours ago

Arizona GOP boss quits after leaked tape shows him floating a job for Kari Lake to skip Senate race