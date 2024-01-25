Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

HP Enterprise discloses hack by suspected state-backed Russian hackers

Jan 24, 2024, 5:08 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise disclosed Wednesday that suspected state-backed Russian hackers broke into its cloud-based email system and stole data from cybersecurity and other employees.

The provider of information technology products and services said in a Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory filing that it was informed of the intrusion on Jan. 12. It said it believed the hackers were from Cozy Bear, a unit of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service.

Microsoft reported last week that it also discovered an intrusion of its corporate network on Jan. 12. The Redmond, Washington, tech giant said the breach began in late November and also blamed Cozy Bear. It said the Russian hackers accessed accounts of senior Microsoft executives as well as cybersecurity and legal employees.

Cozy Bear was behind the SolarWinds breach and focuses stealth intelligence-gathering on Western governments, IT service providers and think tanks in the U.S. and Europe.

“Based on our investigation, we now believe that the threat actor accessed and exfiltrated data beginning in May 2023 from a small percentage of HPE mailboxes belonging to individuals in our cybersecurity, go-to-market, business segments, and other functions,” HPE, which is based in Spring, Texas, said in the filing.

Company spokesman Adam R. Bauer, reached by email, would not say who informed HPE of the breach. “We’re not sharing that information at this time.” Bauer said the compromised email boxes were running Microsoft software.

In the filing, HPE said the intrusion was “likely related to earlier activity by this threat actor, of which we were notified in June 2023, involving unauthorized access to and exfiltration of a limited number of SharePoint files.” SharePoint is part of Microsoft’s 365 suite, formerly known as Office, which includes email, word-processing and spreadsheet apps.

Bauer said HPE is unable to say whether the breach of its network was related to the hack that Microsoft disclosed last week as “we do not have the details of the incident Microsoft disclosed.”

He did not specify the seniority of the HPE employees whose accounts were accessed by the hackers. “The total scope of mailboxes and emails accessed remains under investigation.” HPE said in the filing that it has so far determined that the hack has had no material impact on its operations or financial health. Both disclosures come a month after a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule took effect that compels publicly traded companies to disclose breaches that could negatively impact their business. It gives them four days to do so unless they obtain a national-security waiver.

HPE was spun off in 2015 from the storied Silicon Valley computing company Hewlett-Packard Inc., which is best known today for its printer business.

National News

Associated Press

Law enforcement officers in New Jersey kill man during shootout while trying to make felony arrest

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in New Jersey killed a man in a shootout Wednesday while trying to arrest him on several felony charges, authorities said. Officers with a regional task force of the U.S. Marshals Service and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives attempted to execute […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTuber accused topping 150 mph on his motorcycle on Colorado interstate wanted on multiple charges

DENVER (AP) — A motorcyclist who authorities say posted a video of himself on YouTube speeding from Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area on Interstate 25 in 20 minutes — a trip that typically takes about an hour — is wanted on multiple charges. Rendon Dietzmann, a 32-year-old from Texas, recorded himself Sept. 28 […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina GOP governor blasts labor unions while touting economic growth in annual address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican governor of South Carolina took a shot at unions in his State of the State address Wednesday, warning that recent economic growth will be undone if labor organizers make inroads in cornerstone industries across the region. The conservative state has the nation’s lowest rate of union membership, despite the […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Families of those killed in the 2002 Bali bombings testify at hearing for Guantanamo detainees

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Relatives of some of the 202 people killed in a pair of bombings on the resort island of Bali testified Wednesday of lives wrecked and families shattered in the attacks more than 20 years ago, speaking at a U.S. sentencing hearing at Guantanamo Bay for two Malaysian men in the […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana man convicted of killing eagles is sentenced to 3 years in prison for related gun violations

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana felon previously convicted of killing eagles to sell their parts on the black market was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Wednesday for related gun violations. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters in Billings sentenced Harvey Hugs, 60, after he pleaded guilty in September to being a felon […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

State seeks to dismiss death penalty for man accused of killing Indianapolis cop

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors sought Wednesday to dismiss death penalty charges against a man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer in 2020 because doctors have found him to be mentally ill. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to dismiss its request for a death sentence against Elliahs Dorsey, who is accused […]

5 hours ago

HP Enterprise discloses hack by suspected state-backed Russian hackers