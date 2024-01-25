Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Seattle will pay $10 million to protesters who said police used excessive force during 2020 protests

Jan 24, 2024, 5:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has agreed to pay $10 million to 50 demonstrators who sued over the police department’s heavy-handed response to racial justice protests in 2020, in a settlement announced by attorneys from both sides Wednesday.

The protesters were among tens of thousands who rallied downtown and in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for weeks following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police — a period that saw Seattle’s police department abandon its East Precinct building as well as the establishment of the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” a six-block zone taken over by protesters.

The police department — led by then-Chief Carmen Best — used aggressive techniques to disperse the crowds, including flash-bang grenades, foam-tipped projectiles and blast balls that explode and emit pepper gas.

At some points during protests, people in the crowds did cause damage, including burning police cars and trying to set a fire at the East Precint. But a federal judge ordered the department to stop using chemical and other weapons indiscriminately against against peaceful demonstrators.

When police used them even after Best and then-Mayor Jenny Durkan promised they would stop, the City Council voted unanimously to bar officers from doing so.

Among the plaintiffs in the lawsyit was Aubreanna Inda, who was standing in the middle of a street before a phalanx of officers in riot gear when a blast ball hit her in the chest and exploded, causing her to go into cardiac arrest. Volunteer medics and other protesters performed CPR and brought her to a hospital.

Others included a teenager whose finger was partially blown off, a disabled veteran with a cane who was tear-gassed and tackled and dozens who suffered hearing loss, broken bones, concussions, severe bruises, PTSD or other injuries, according to the lawsuit.

The case involved more than 10,000 videos, including police body-worn camera recordings, and hundreds of witness interviews.

“Historians should review what we collected and write the true story of the shameful behavior of our City against the Peaceful Protesters,” Karen Koehler, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement Wednesday.

City Attorney Ann Davison said in a statement that lawsuit had resulted in a “significant drain” on time and resources and Seattle is not admitting liability in the settlement, which was signed Tuesday.

“This decision was the best financial decision for the City considering risk, cost, and insurance,” Davison said.

A three-month trial had been expected to begin in May.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Fire at Washington seafood facility destroys hundreds of crab pots before season opener

ILWACO, Wash. (AP) — A fire at a port building along the coast in Washington state destroyed more than 1,000 crab pots just ahead of the state’s commercial Dungeness crab season, which opens Feb. 1. The blaze began around noon on Monday at the Port of Ilwaco, which is near the mouth of the Columbia […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Green River killer’s last known victim’s remains are identified

SEATTLE (AP) — The last known set of remains linked to the Green River serial killer in Washington state belonged to a teenage girl who had previously been identified as a victim, authorities confirmed on Monday. The remains were identified as those of 16-year-old Tammie Liles, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Washington state lawmakers consider ban on hog-tying by police following Manuel Ellis’ death

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers considered a proposal Monday to prohibit police from hog-tying suspects, nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him in a case that became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest. The restraint technique […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Washington state sues to block proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. In the suit filed in King County Superior Court, Ferguson argued that the $25-billion deal would harm consumers and raise prices, The Seattle Times reported. Kroger and […]

9 days ago

Associated Press

Protesters calling for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war block traffic in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war blocked northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Saturday. Additional demonstrators on a nearby overpass cheered in support of the blockade, which began around 1:15 p.m., the Seattle Times reported. The state transportation department on X said traffic at one point was […]

18 days ago

Zulily Seattle...

Associated Press

Seattle-based online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation

The U.S. online retailer Zulily is closing down, surprising customers and laying off hundreds of workers after efforts to salvage the business failed.

28 days ago

Seattle will pay $10 million to protesters who said police used excessive force during 2020 protests