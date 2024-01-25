Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Law enforcement officers in New Jersey kill man during shootout while trying to make felony arrest

Jan 24, 2024, 6:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in New Jersey killed a man in a shootout Wednesday while trying to arrest him on several felony charges, authorities said.

Officers with a regional task force of the U.S. Marshals Service and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a motel in Monmouth Junction at about 2 p.m. and the man opened fire, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

Officers returned fire and killed him, officials said. No officers were injured, and police found two firearms near the man.

The man’s name and other details of the shootout were not immediately released. The Attorney General’s Office said it was investigating.

The agents involved in the arrest warrant are part of a regional fugitive task force for New York and New Jersey that includes marshals and local law enforcement. Authorities did not identify which agencies the officers involved in the shooting were from.

