Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bus crashes through skate park near Seattle’s Central District

Jan 25, 2024, 8:07 AM | Updated: 8:09 am

Bus crash - skate park...

Bus crashes into a skate park in Seattle's Central District. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY JAKE CHAPMAN AND KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATTLE — A Metro bus crashed through an indoor skate park near Seattle’s Seattle’s Central District Wednesday night, causing chaos as dozens of students skated inside.

The building at the corner of South Jackson Street and 16th Avenue South is rented by the nonprofit Skate Like a Girl Seattle Chapter.

At least 30 people, mostly middle school to college aged students, were inside during the crash that happened just before 6 p.m.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Program Manager Spirit Miska shared the moments of what it was like when the bus went through the wall.

“And all of a sudden, you smell like dirt, and dust from the outside area, and the dust falling from the beams,” Miska said.

KIRO 7 also spoke with those on board the King County Metro bus. Armand Shahbazian says it all happened in a matter of seconds and once he looked up, he saw the skaters inside the building.

“You could like see the people in the building and they were looking at us and we were looking at them,” Shahbazian said.

Miska says while she is thankful no one was near the wall the bus hit, the group will now have to relocate elsewhere and it’s not clear where.

“But this space was truly ours. And now, we don’t know what’s next,” Miska said.

While Miska and everyone impacted is frustrated from the situation, she is thankful no one was hurt and that the community is rallying around them.

“For now, we don’t know where we are keeping our things. We are just really thankful and grateful for our community members taking their time to load things and also hold on to our items for safe keeping,” Miska said.

Seattle Fire said there was no major structural damage to the building upon initial review.

MyNorthwest News

seattle 5 p.m. sunsets...

Frank Sumrall

5 p.m. sunsets return to Seattle starting Friday

Both the Oregon and Washington coasts are already enjoying 5 p.m. sunsets, and Portland received its first one on Jan. 21, five days before Seattle.

19 minutes ago

pse energy gas bill...

Kate Stone

New bill demands transparency for Puget Sound Energy customers

Average customers are paying around $3-4 more per month on average, according to PSE Director of Communications Christine Donegan.

3 hours ago

BLM Protests...

Kate Stone

‘They brutalized them’: Seattle to pay $10 million to BLM protesters

The city of Seattle has agreed to settle for $10 million with more than fifty “Black Lives Matter” protesters— related to the actions Seattle police took during the demonstrations in the summer of 2020.

4 hours ago

homeless hostile architecture...

Matt Markovich

Bill would prohibit building permanent obstacles to prevent homeless camps

If architecture is erected specifically "to prevent people from sitting or lying at street" level, it would be prohibited.

4 hours ago

Image: The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York St...

Heather Bosch

Whistleblower: Boeing production a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

An anonymous whistleblower is putting the blame for a door plug blowout solely on Boeing, slamming the company's quality control process.

16 hours ago

pedestrians...

Sam Campbell

Three pedestrians hit by drivers, one dead in Western Washington

It’s one of at least three separate pedestrian collisions across Western Washington, all happening before sunrise on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

Bus crashes through skate park near Seattle’s Central District