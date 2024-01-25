Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Artist who performed nude in 2010 Marina Abramovic exhibition sues MoMA over sexual assault claims

Jan 25, 2024, 9:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A performer who appeared naked in a show by world-renowned performance artist Marina Abramovic at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art is suing the museum, saying it failed to take action after he was sexually assaulted multiple times by attendees during the performances nearly 14 years ago.

The suit was filed in Manhattan on Monday under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a special state law that created a yearslong suspension of the usual time limit for accusers to sue. Although the law expired last year, the suit says the parties agreed to extend the window closing.

John Bonafede alleges in the suit that he was sexually assaulted by five public onlookers who attended a show he was hired by the museum to perform in as part of Abramovic’s retrospective “The Artist Is Present.”

Email messages sent to the museum this week were not returned. Abramovic is not named as a defendant and did not immediately return a request for comment.

The work, titled “Imponderabilia,” saw Bonafede and another performer standing face-to-face with each other in a doorway about 18 inches (457.2 millimeters) apart, fully nude, silent, and still. The exhibition, which ran from March 14, 2010 through May 31, 2010, was curated by the museum in a way that encouraged visitors to pass in between the performers as they went from one gallery to the next, the suit alleges.

The people who assaulted Bonafede were mostly older men, the suit says. One of the perpetrators was a corporate member of the museum, who was ultimately kicked out and revoked of his membership, according to the suit.

During the final weeks of the exhibition, another attendee non-consensually groped Bonafede’s private areas three times before they were finally stopped by security, the suit said.

Bonafede reported four of the individuals to the museum staff and security immediately, according to the suit, while the fifth was witnessed personally by the museum security staff.

At one point, Bonafede also witnessed a public attendee sexually assault his female co-performer by kissing her on the mouth without her consent, the suit said.

Prior to the exhibition, the performers had voiced their concerns about nude performers being subject to harassment in a letter to the museum during contract negotiations, the suit said.

Once it began, several news outlets including the New York Times reported on the inappropriate behavior by visitors, and the sexual assaults on “Imponderabilia” were discussed within New York City’s art and performance communities, the suit says.

But despite the museum having knowledge of the issue, it failed to take action to protect the performers and prevent further sexual assaults, such as telling visitors ahead of time that touching was not allowed. the lawsuit said.

About a month into the exhibition, the museum created a handbook outlining protocols for the performers to alert museum staff if they felt unsafe or were inappropriately touched.

Bonafede agreed to continue the performance after he was assaulted because of the “tough it out” culture of the exhibition, the suit says, but suffered for years from emotional distress, and his mental health, body image and career were damaged as a result.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Bonafede gave consent through his lawyer, Jordan Fletcher.

Fletcher declined to comment further on the suit, but said they will be seeking a jury trial and compensatory damages.

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

A house fire in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman and five children have died in a house fire in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday. The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (804 kilometers) northwest of […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

A California man is found guilty of murder for killing a 6-year-old boy in a freeway shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a California man of murder for shooting to death a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on a busy freeway. Jurors in Orange County found 26-year-old Marcus Eriz guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Aiden Leos, who […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. Yellen is v...

Associated Press

Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Illinois and electoral battleground Wisconsin this week to make a case for the Biden administration’s economic agenda and offer a reminder about the Trump administration tax cuts, which she says added to the deficit and did little to promote investment. Yellen’s travel is billed as official […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Republican Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a two-year struggle with brain cancer. She was 70. She died Wednesday at her home in Casper, her husband’s office announced Thursday. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Apple's App Store icon is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore, March 19, 2018. Apple has unvei...

Associated Press

Apple will open iPhone to alternative app stores, lower fees in Europe to comply with regulations

Apple has unveiled a sweeping plan to tear down some of the competitive barriers that it has built around its lucrative iPhone franchise. The announcement Thursday comes as it moves to comply with upcoming European regulations aimed at giving consumers the choice to use alternative app stores. The overhaul, scheduled to take effect in early […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisville police are accused of wrongful arrest and excessive force against a Black man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 21-year-old Black man has filed a lawsuit accusing officers in the embattled police department of Kentucky’s largest city of wrongful arrest and excessive force. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Jahmael Benedict last year as he walked along a sidewalk in the vicinity of a stolen vehicle, attorneys […]

3 hours ago

Artist who performed nude in 2010 Marina Abramovic exhibition sues MoMA over sexual assault claims