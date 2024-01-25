Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio attorney general rejects voting-rights coalition’s ballot petition for a 2nd time

Jan 25, 2024, 3:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of voting-rights groups is vowing to fight on after Ohio Republican Attorney General Dave Yost issued his second rejection Thursday of petition language it has submitted for a proposed constitutional amendment.

Yost found the amendment’s title — “Ohio Voters Bill of Rights” — was “highly misleading and misrepresentative” of the measure’s contents, even as he acknowledged that his office had previously certified identical language. It certified a Nursing Facility Patients’ Bill of Rights in 2021 and another Ohio Voters Bill of Rights in 2014.

The Ohio Voters Bill of Rights calls for enshrining the right for all Ohioans to vote safely and securely in the state constitution. The proposed amendment includes automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration and expanded early voting options and locations.

The push for the amendment follows Ohio’s enactment last year of sweeping new election restrictions, including a strict photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots.

“In the past, this Office has not always rigorously evaluated whether the title fairly or truthfully summarized a given proposed amendment,” Yost wrote the coalition’s attorney. “But recent authority from the Ohio Supreme Court has confirmed that the title for a ballot initiative is material to voters.”

That authority emerged from a legal dispute last year over the title that appeared on petitions for a local drag ban, according to Yost. His tougher stance also follows Republican legislators’ failed efforts last summer to making amending Ohio’s constitution more difficult.

Members of the voting rights coalition — which includes the NAACP’s Ohio chapter, the Ohio Unity Coalition, the A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Ohio Organizing Collaborative — said in a statement that they were dismayed by Yost’s decision. They said he had rejected their revised language “despite our dutiful compliance with his previous objections.”

“Voting is our most fundamental American right that each and every one of us wants and deserves to exercise,” the group said. “The Attorney General has shown a repeated lack of support for this popular amendment that will guarantee an equal path to the ballot box for all Ohioans.”

In his letter, Yost said, “Indeed, in our time of heightened polarization and partisanship, whether the title of a proposed amendment fairly or truthfully summarizes the proposal takes on even greater importance to voters asked to sign a petition. Thus, while examples of past practice from this Office may be relevant … they cannot be dispositive because they did not undertake to determine whether the title itself is a ‘fair and truthful statement.’”

National News

Residents of the Solino neighborhood, who were displaced from their homes due to clashes between ar...

Associated Press

Gang violence is surging to unprecedented levels in Haiti, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An unprecedented surge in gang violence is plaguing Haiti, with the number of victims killed, injured and kidnapped more than doubling last year, the U.N. special envoy for the conflict-wracked Caribbean nations said Thursday. In a grim briefing, Maria Isabel Salvador told the U.N. Security Council, “I cannot overstress the severity […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Once in the millions, Guinea worm cases numbered 13 in 2023, Carter Center’s initial count says

ATLANTA (AP) — Guinea worm disease remains on the cusp of being eradicated, with the global number of cases in 2023 holding steady at 13, according to a provisional account released by The Carter Center. A final count will be confirmed in the coming months. But the initial count matches the confirmed number of human […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former federal agent sentenced to over 8 years for his role in illegal painkiller trafficking

MIAMI (AP) — A former federal agent has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in an illegal prescription painkiller operation in South Florida. Alberico Ahias Crespo, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He was previously convicted at trial of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Minnesota lawmakers kick off debate on joining other states that permit physician-assisted suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature kicked off debate Thursday on whether the state should join the list of those that allow physician-assisted suicide. A House health committee took the unusual step of giving the bill a hearing even before the legislative session formally convenes Feb. 12. The lead sponsor, Democratic Rep. Mike […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Four Las Vegas high school students plead not guilty to murder in deadly beating of schoolmate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four high school students in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the fatal beating of their schoolmate that was caught on cellphone video and shared widely across social media. A grand jury in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, returned an indictment last week against the teens, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman and five children have died in a fire at a home in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday. The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (804 kilometers) […]

4 hours ago

Ohio attorney general rejects voting-rights coalition’s ballot petition for a 2nd time