NATIONAL NEWS

One of two detainees who escaped from a local jail in Arkansas has been captured

Jan 25, 2024, 4:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


One of two detainees who escaped from a jail in Arkansas this week was captured Thursday, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Roush, who escaped from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center, was found at an abandoned house in Pine Bluff, some 40 miles (more than 60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Roush and Jatonia Bryant were discovered missing from the county jail on Monday. The sheriff’s office has not said how the two escaped, but it believed the two had gotten away earlier.

Roush, 22, was being held on probable cause for residential burglary and theft of property charges. Bryant, 23, was being detained on probable cause for a capital murder charge in connection with a 2023 shooting, according to authorities.

A captain with the sheriff’s office spotted Roush after emergency officials received a 911 call stating that someone matching Roush’s description was in the area. The captain and officers with the Southeast Arkansas College Department of Public Safety captured Roush when he tried to run away, according to authorities. Roush was taken back to the adult detention center.

A $2,500 reward remains for information leading to Bryant’s capture.

National News

Associated Press

