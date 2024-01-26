Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti

Jan 25, 2024, 4:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, prosecutors said.

Swastikas and symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group, were sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula, prosecutors said. Weeden and co-conspirators dubbed their plan “Operation Kristallnacht,” which means “Night of Broken Glass” and refers to Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis killed Jews and burned their homes, synagogues, schools and places of business.

“This defendant shamelessly desecrated Temple Jacob when he emblazoned swastikas — a symbol of extermination — on their Temple walls,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “Such conduct is unacceptable and criminal under any circumstances but doing so in furtherance of a self-described ‘Operation Kristallnacht’ conspiracy is beyond disgraceful.”

A message seeking comment was left with Weeden’s attorney.

Two co-conspirators of Weeden were previously convicted in the case.

The construction of Temple Jacob was completed in 1912.

National News

Associated Press

US nuclear agency isn’t consistent in tracking costs for some construction projects, report says

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. agency in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear arsenal is not consistent when it comes to tracking the progress of small construction projects, making it difficult to prevent delays and cost overruns, congressional investigators said in a report released Thursday. The Government Accountability Office warned in the report that even […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

One of two detainees who escaped from a local jail in Arkansas has been captured

One of two detainees who escaped from a jail in Arkansas this week was captured Thursday, authorities said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Roush, who escaped from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center, was found at an abandoned house in Pine Bluff, some 40 miles (more than 60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Remains found at a central Indiana estate are those of a man who has been missing since 1993

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Remains recovered from the central Indiana estate of a presumed serial killer have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 1993, a coroner said Thursday. The remains recovered in 1996 at the Fox Hollow Farm estate of Herbert Baumeister were found to match Manuel Resendez, who was 34 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ohio attorney general rejects voting-rights coalition’s ballot petition for a 2nd time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of voting-rights groups is vowing to fight on after Ohio Republican Attorney General Dave Yost issued his second rejection Thursday of petition language it has submitted for a proposed constitutional amendment. Yost found the amendment’s title — “Ohio Voters Bill of Rights” — was “highly misleading and misrepresentative” of […]

1 hour ago

Residents of the Solino neighborhood, who were displaced from their homes due to clashes between ar...

Associated Press

Gang violence is surging to unprecedented levels in Haiti, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An unprecedented surge in gang violence is plaguing Haiti, with the number of victims killed, injured and kidnapped more than doubling last year, the U.N. special envoy for the conflict-wracked Caribbean nations said Thursday. In a grim briefing, Maria Isabel Salvador told the U.N. Security Council, “I cannot overstress the severity […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Once in the millions, Guinea worm cases numbered 13 in 2023, Carter Center’s initial count says

ATLANTA (AP) — Guinea worm disease remains on the cusp of being eradicated, with the global number of cases in 2023 holding steady at 13, according to a provisional account released by The Carter Center. A final count will be confirmed in the coming months. But the initial count matches the confirmed number of human […]

2 hours ago

Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti