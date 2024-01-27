Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Illegal border crossings from Mexico reach highest on record in December before January lull

Jan 26, 2024, 4:41 PM

FILE - Concertina wire lines the path as members of Congress tour an area near the Texas-Mexico bor...

FILE - Concertina wire lines the path as members of Congress tour an area near the Texas-Mexico border, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. As congressional negotiators try to finalize a bipartisan deal on the border and immigration, their effort is drawing the wrath of hard-right lawmakers and former President Donald Trump. That vocal opposition threatens to unravel a delicate compromise. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico reached an all-time high in December since monthly numbers have been released, authorities said Friday, exposing a growing vulnerability for President Joe Biden in his campaign for a second term.

The Border Patrol tallied 249,785 arrests on the Mexican border in December, up 31% from 191,112 in November and up 13% from 222,018 in December 2022, the previous all-time high.

Arrests fell more than half during the first two weeks of January, “consistent with historical trends and enhanced enforcement,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection a crackdown by Mexican authorities contributed to the January decline.

Mexicans accounted for 56,236 arrests in December, while Venezuelans were second with 46,937, erasing much of the decline that followed the start of deportation flights to Venezuela in October. Arrests of Guatemalans surged, with Hondurans and Colombians rounding out the top five nationalities.

Tucson, Arizona, was again the busiest corridor for illegal crossings among nine sectors on the Mexican border, with 80,185 arrests. Del Rio, Texas, the focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s enforcement efforts, was second with 71,095 arrests. San Diego, where nearly 6,000 Chinese were arrested, was a distant third.

When including migrants who were allowed to enter the United States under new or expanded legal pathways, migrant encounters totaled 302,034, topping 300,000 for the first time and shattering the previous high of 269,735 in September. U.S. authorities admitted 45,770 people at land crossings with Mexico in December through an online appointment system called CBP One, bringing the total to more than 413,000 since it was introduced a year ago.

The administration’s broad use of parole authority to allow migrants in the country has been a major sticking point in Senate negotiations over border security.

National News

Associated Press

Alleged carjacking suspect fatally shot by police at California ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — An alleged carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police Friday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. near an event center that often hosts weddings at Palisades Tahoe, according to California State Parks. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released. The […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii officials identify the last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials said Friday that they have identified the last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina in August. That victim was Lydia Coloma, 70, Maui police said. Identifying those who perished in the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century has been a […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Inmate overpowers deputy at hospital, flees to nearby home before fatally shooting himself

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An inmate being treated at a hospital in Ohio overpowered a sheriff’s deputy who was guarding him Friday and took his gun before fleeing to a nearby home where he was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The inmate, whose name was not released, attacked the Montgomery […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Former prominent Atlanta attorney who shot his wife in SUV pleads guilty to lesser charges

ATLANTA (AP) — A once-prominent Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife in 2016 as they rode in an SUV pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison as part of a plea deal. Claud “Tex” McIver, 81, had been convicted of felony murder and sentenced […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah becomes the latest state to regulate bathroom access for transgender people

Utah became the latest state to regulate bathroom access for transgender people when the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a measure Friday that requires them to use use bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and government-owned buildings that match their sex assigned at birth. Transgender people can defend themselves against a complaint that they are […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi’s top court says it won’t reconsider sex abuse conviction of former friar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will not consider an appeal from a former Franciscan friar who was convicted in 2022 in the 1990s sexual abuse of a student at a Catholic school. The court decision was announced Thursday, and it means the conviction of Paul West remains in place. The Mississippi Court […]

7 hours ago

Illegal border crossings from Mexico reach highest on record in December before January lull