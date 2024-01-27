Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The world’s largest cruise ship has 20 decks, 7 pools and would cover almost 4 city blocks

Jan 26, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 10:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — The world’s largest cruise ship — the size of almost four city blocks — is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it leaves from the Port of Miami.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.

The ship, which is leaving South Florida for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics, was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission – to deliver the world’s best vacation experiences responsibly,” Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said earlier this week. “She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board.”

The ship sets sail as Royal Caribbean’s cruises are having a moment online. Since December, the company’s 9-month “Ultimate World Cruise” has captivated — and confused — a following of avid watchers on social media.

Millions are following the journey through the eyes of the passengers, as they live and post their lives aboard a vessel they’ll be on for nearly a year. If it sounds like a reality show, that’s exactly what some watchers have turned it into.

When the Icon of the Seas was first revealed in October 2022, the ship spurred the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean’s then 53-year history, according to the cruise line.

The Icon of the Seas is divided into eight neighborhoods across 20 decks. The ship includes six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theater and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. The ship can carry up to 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity, along with 2,350 crew members.

It is powered by six dual-fuel engines, which can be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a fuel alternative that the Cruise Lines International Association says reduces sulfur and greenhouse gas emissions. However, some environmentalists worry LNG-powered ships increase methane emissions. Other say that vacationers generate eight times more carbon on a cruise than they do on land.

Royal Caribbean says every kilowatt used on the Icon of the Seas “is scrutinized for energy efficiencies and emission reductions.”

National News

Associated Press

Donald Trump is on the hook for $88.3 million in defamation damages. What happens next?

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Donald Trump hurled insults at E. Jean Carroll, saying the advice columnist fabricated a sexual assault allegation against him to sell a book. Will Trump keep that up, now that he’s been hit with a $83.3 million defamation judgment? A jury on Friday found that Trump had maliciously damaged […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Charges against country singer Chris Young in Nashville bar arrest have been dropped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee has dropped charges against country singer Chris Young stemming from an encounter with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks. In a statement released Friday, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said charges against Young were dismissed “after a review of all the evidence.” Young […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Crash involving multiple vehicles snarls traffic on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday and motorists were advised to expect major delays, authorities said. The Maryland Transportation Authority said on X, formerly Twitter, the crash on the westbound lanes closed the bridge. No injuries were immediately reported. […]

3 hours ago

Dr. Matthew Kusher, clinical director of Plaza del Sol Family Health Center checks a patient at the...

Associated Press

Community health centers serve 1 in 11 Americans. They’re a safety net under stress

Elisa Reyes has come to Plaza del Sol Family Health Center for doctor’s appointments for more than a decade. Though she moved away a while ago, the 33-year-old keeps returning, even if it means a two-hour roundtrip bus ride. That’s because her two children see the same doctor she does. Because when she’s sick, she […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses offensive under new scrutiny

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed Saturday in an airstrike that Israel’s military said was targeting a Hamas commander in southern Gaza, less than a day after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to do all it could to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in the […]

6 hours ago

A worker moves crates of eggs at the Sunrise Farms processing plant in Petaluma, Calif., on Thursda...

Associated Press

Avian flu is devastating farms in California’s ‘Egg Basket’ as outbreaks roil poultry industry

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Last month, Mike Weber got the news every poultry farmer fears: His chickens tested positive for avian flu. Following government rules, Weber’s company, Sunrise Farms, had to slaughter its entire flock of egg-laying hens — 550,000 birds — to prevent the disease from infecting other farms in Sonoma County north of […]

13 hours ago

The world’s largest cruise ship has 20 decks, 7 pools and would cover almost 4 city blocks