NATIONAL NEWS

Crash involving multiple vehicles snarls traffic on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

Jan 27, 2024, 7:22 AM | Updated: 7:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday and motorists were advised to expect major delays, authorities said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on X, formerly Twitter, the crash on the westbound lanes closed the bridge. No injuries were immediately reported.

The transportation authority said in a later post that eastbound and westbound traffic were alternating turns on the eastbound bridge, but the westbound bridge remained closed.

Th Anne Arundel County Police Department said motorists should anticipate heavy delays in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time.

No further details were immediately released.

Also known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, the span crosses the Chesapeake Bay. It connects Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the metropolitan areas of Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, the transportation authority said on its website.

