South Carolina deputy fatally shoots man after disturbance call

Jan 27, 2024, 11:03 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PIEDMONT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina were investigating on Saturday the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a call about a disturbance and a possible assault, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Deputies encountered two people, and at least one had a gun, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy fired at one of the people, and that person was killed, the sheriff’s office said.

The second person was arrested and charged with assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a white man was killed, but his name was not immediately released. An autopsy was planned Saturday. The deputy’s race was not immediately released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was investigating the shooting.

