Weekend fun in the Seattle area: Soup, sports and more

The weekend has come yet again and there are a few things to do in Seattle and in the region.

All weekend, fans of warm soup in their bellies can attend Soupocalypse in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood and indulge. We are in the middle of Soup Season and Fremont Mischief Distillery sponsors a soup walk highlighting 13 restaurants in the neighborhood. Participants need to make sure they get their Soup Passport and once they fill it with 8 stamps, it can redeem it at Mischief for a complimentary tasting, shot glasses, and a goodie bag of local delights from participating locations.

Sports and more sports!

The winter weather and rain have certainly made it tough to find stuff to do with the kids, but if you got sports fans in your house, it’s a busy weekend.

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken are in the middle of a weekend at home at Climate Pledge Arena. After dropping a tough game in overtime to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in town for a Sunday evening matchup. The game is set to start at 6 p.m.

Big upcoming event: Billy Joel returns to Seattle for T-Mobile Park show in May

If you’re interested in seeing the next generation of NHL stars take to the ice head to accesso ShoWare Center in Kent Saturday evening to see local rivals the Seattle Thunderbirds take on the Everett Silvertips in a World Hockey League tilt. The puck is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. The Thunderbirds will also head south to play the Portland Winterhawks in Oregon Sunday evening. That game starts at 5 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters are back in the area, bringing their unique take on basketball, full of high flying dunks, impressive ball handling and on- and off-the-court hijinks. They play in Seattle Saturday afternoon Climate Pledge Arena and on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

What to do with the little ones

Here are some other things that might be good to do with the kids:

For those up for a drive to the mountains, it’s the final weekend of the Winter Karneval out in Leavenworth. According to the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce website, the event contains “half a million brilliant lights, majestic mountains frosted with snow and an enchanting Bavarian village filled with fun.” The event honor “a German tradition dating back to the 13th century, commonly referred to as ‘Fasching.'”

Don’t miss your last chance want to a fresh pretzel or bratwurst while enjoying the winter fun.

On Sunday, it’s family day at the Seattle Nordic Museum in the Ballard neighborhood. Birds Connect Seattle will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. teaching families about common birds in our region and in Seattle. There’s a birdy craft projects families can make as well.

‘Completely positive’: Fat Con sought to increase community acceptance

In case you missed it …

Lots of “Swifties” (fans and fanatics of music superstar Taylor Swift) were at Chop Suey in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for Taylor Fest Friday night. It was described as a dance night for Swifties, by Swifties.

In Ballard, the third annual Battle of the Beards took place Friday night at Skål Beer Hall. All beards and genders were allowed to enter and beards were judged on three equally weighted criteria: grooming, originality, and presentation.

Personality was judged too as competitors had strut their stuff on the runway.

Upcoming events at Skål Beer Hall include a weekly trivia event Wednesday and the Queens of the Hall Drag Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 4. Make a reservation for trivia here and reserve a table for the drag brunch here.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest