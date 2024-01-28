Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Environmental officials working to clean up fuel after fiery tanker truck crash in Ohio

Jan 28, 2024, 7:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — Environmental officials in Ohio were back on the scene Sunday of a fiery tanker truck crash, working to contain thousands of gallons (liters) of diesel fuel that spilled during the accident.

The truck that crashed Saturday morning, killing the driver, was carrying about 7,500 gallons (28,390 liters) of diesel, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. A nearby creek briefly caught fire, and the agency worked to stop the spread of the fuel.

As part of that effort, response crews will excavate impacted soil, according to the state EPA. Officials will remain on the scene to make sure all appropriate steps are taken to ensure the health and safety of resident and waterways, the agency said in a written statement.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Macedonia Police Department, which responded to the scene at the ramp to Interstate 271 north in Northfield Center Township.

The tanker truck had been traveling northbound on State Route 8 and attempted to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and went over the side of the bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck landed on the northbound lanes of State Route 8 and exploded in flames.

Fire departments responding to the scene found the driver of the tanker had died from injuries related to the crash.

The accident forced the closure of several roads. The crash is under investigation.

National News

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. Majorities of...

Associated Press

Most Americans feel they pay too much in taxes, AP-NORC poll finds

NEW YORK (AP) — A majority of taxpayers feel they pay too much in taxes, with many saying that they receive a poor value in return, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Two-thirds of U.S. taxpayers say […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - Protestors against the Israel-Hamas war chant "cease-fire now" as President Joe Biden delive...

Associated Press

Biden is trying to balance Gaza protests and free speech rights as demonstrators disrupt his events

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — It was President Joe Biden’s first big campaign rally of the year, a chance to spotlight the issue of protecting abortion rights. Instead, at least a dozen times during Biden’s 22-minute speech, demonstrators scattered throughout the audience rose to shout out demands for a cease-fire in Gaza. His speech in Virginia […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

UN chief calls for resumed funding of Palestinian aid agency after allegations of militant ties

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The secretary-general of the United Nations on Sunday called on countries to resume funding the main agency providing aid in the Gaza Strip after a dozen of its employees were accused of taking part in the Hamas attack on Israel that ignited the war four months ago. The dispute engulfing […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

4 people die in a Los Angeles murder-suicide shooting, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people are dead following what police in Los Angeles characterized as a murder-suicide in the Granada Hills area on Saturday. Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue and found four people who were pronounced dead at the scene. […]

10 hours ago

Brian Chaney stands near the area, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Keego Harbor, Mich., where he was a...

Associated Press

Michigan case offers an example of how public trust suffers when police officers lie

DETROIT (AP) — A Black man who was detained by police during an early morning walk in a quiet community northwest of Detroit says the white officer who threw him against a squad car, cuffed him and accused him of planning to break into a car also told a significant lie. Brian Chaney says he […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Revelers in festive dress fill downtown Tampa, Florida, for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Revelers clad in pirate finery packed Tampa’s waterfront Saturday as a flotilla of boats arrived for the city’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. Led by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, the invading pirates docked to make a final demand for the key to the city. Once ashore, the festivities celebrating their annual […]

19 hours ago

Environmental officials working to clean up fuel after fiery tanker truck crash in Ohio