American Airlines’ hard landing on Maui sends 6 to hospital

Jan 28, 2024, 12:42 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made a hard landing at Maui’s main airport, sending five flight attendants and one passenger to the hospital.

The six were later released, the airline said in a statement.

Flight 271 arrived at Kahului Airport around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it was investigating. Neither American Airlines nor the FAA provided additional details.

The Airbus 320 was carrying 167 passengers and seven crew, according to the airlines.

