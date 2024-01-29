Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Taylor Swift searches paused on X as deepfake explicit images spread

Jan 29, 2024, 6:44 AM | Updated: 7:51 am

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour." (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)...

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour." (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Elon Musk’s social media platform X has blocked some searches for Taylor Swift as pornographic deepfake images of the singer have circulated online.

Attempts to search for her name without quote marks on the site Monday resulted in an error message and a prompt for users to retry their search, which added, “Don’t fret — it’s not your fault.”

However, putting quote marks around her name allowed posts to appear that mentioned her name.

Sexually explicit and abusive fake images of Swift began circulating widely last week on X, making her the most famous victim of a scourge that tech platforms and anti-abuse groups have struggled to fix.

“This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue,” Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, said in a statement.

Justin Timberlake: Announces tour and Seattle is one of his first stops

After the images began spreading online, the singer’s devoted fanbase of “Swifties” quickly mobilized, launching a counteroffensive on X and a #ProtectTaylorSwift hashtag to flood it with more positive images of the pop star. Some said they were reporting accounts that were sharing the deepfakes.

The deepfake-detecting group Reality Defender said it tracked a deluge of nonconsensual pornographic material depicting Swift, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some images also made their way to Meta-owned Facebook and other social media platforms.

“This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue,” Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, said in a statement.

Other news: Will unseasonably warm weather continue for Western WA?

The researchers found at least a couple dozen unique AI-generated images. The most widely shared were football-related, showing a painted or bloodied Swift that objectified her and in some cases inflicted violent harm on her deepfake persona.

Researchers have said the number of explicit deepfakes have grown in the past few years, as the technology used to produce such images has become more accessible and easier to use.

In 2019, a report released by the AI firm DeepTrace Labs showed these images were overwhelmingly weaponized against women. Most of the victims, it said, were Hollywood actors and South Korean K-pop singers.

National News

FILE - Kiowa writer N. Scott Momaday, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his groundbreaking novel...

Associated Press

N. Scott Momaday, Pulitzer Prize winner and giant of Native American literature, dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — N. Scott Momaday, a Pulitzer Prize-winning storyteller, poet, educator and folklorist whose debut novel “House Made of Dawn” is widely credited as the starting point for contemporary Native American literature, has died. He was 89. Momaday died Wednesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, publisher HarperCollins announced. He had […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Walmart’s latest perk for U.S. store managers? Stock grants

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is further sweetening the perks for its U.S. store managers as the nation’s largest retailer and private employer seeks to retain its leaders and attract new ones in a still competitive job market. Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and has almost 4,700 U.S. namesake stores, said Monday that […]

1 hour ago

Prisoners harvest turnips at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, April 15, 2014, in Angola, La. Withi...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the AP’s investigation into how US prison labor supports many popular food brands

In a sweeping two-year investigation, The Associated Press found goods linked to U.S. prisoners wind up in the supply chains of a dizzying array of products from Frosted Flakes cereal and Ball Park hot dogs to Gold Medal flour and Coca-Cola. They are on the shelves of most supermarkets, including Kroger, Target, Aldi and Whole […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Esther Panitch, D-Sandy Springs, right, fist bumps Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, a membe...

Associated Press

There’s a wave of new bills to define antisemitism. In these 3 states, they could become law

Lawmakers in more than a half-dozen U.S. states are pushing laws to define antisemitism, triggering debates about free speech and bringing complicated world politics into statehouses. Supporters say it’s increasingly important to add a definition that lays out how to determine whether some criticism of Israel also amounts to hatred of Jewish people. In so […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends t...

Associated Press

Key points from AP analysis of Trump’s New York civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump could potentially have his real estate empire ordered “dissolved” for repeated misrepresentations on financial statements to lenders in violation of New York’s powerful anti-fraud law. But an Associated Press analysis of nearly 70 years of similar cases showed Trump’s case stands apart: It’s the only big business found that […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news co...

Associated Press

Dying thief who stole ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum will likely avoid prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” because he wanted to pull off “one last score” is expected to stay out of prison after he’s sentenced Monday. Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers in 2005 from the […]

11 hours ago

Taylor Swift searches paused on X as deepfake explicit images spread