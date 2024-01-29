Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

ICC prosecutor: There are grounds to believe Sudan’s warring sides are committing crimes in Darfur

Jan 29, 2024, 12:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor told the U.N. Security Council Monday his “clear finding” is that there are grounds to believe both Sudan’s armed forces and paramilitary rivals are committing crimes in the western Darfur region during the country’s current conflict.

Karim Khan, who recently visited neighboring Chad where tens of thousands of people from Darfur have fled, warned that those he met in refugee camps fear Darfur will become “the forgotten atrocity.” He urged Sudan’s government to provide his investigators with multiple-entry visas and respond to 35 requests for assistance.

Sudan plunged into chaos last April when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, erupted into street battles in the capital, Khartoum, and other areas.

Darfur, which was wracked by bloodshed and atrocities in 2003, has been an epicenter of the current conflict, an arena of ethnic violence where paramilitary troops and allied Arab militias have been attacking African ethnic groups.

The fighting has displaced over 7 million people and killed 12,000, according to the United Nations. Local doctors’ groups and activists say the true death toll is far higher.

In 2005, the Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC, and prosecutor Khan has said the court still has a mandate under that resolution to investigate crimes in the vast region.

He told the council: “Based on the work of my office, it’s my clear finding, my clear assessment, that there are grounds to believe that presently Rome Statute crimes are being committed in Darfur by both the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces and affiliated groups.”

The Rome Statute established the ICC in 2002 to investigate the world’s worst atrocities — war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide — and the crime of aggression.

In Darfur, Khan warned, the world is confronted with “an ugly and inescapable truth” relating back to the original conflict.

“The failure of the international community to execute the warrants that have been issued by independent judges of the ICC has invigorated the climate of impunity and the outbreak of violence that commenced in April that continues today,” he said.

“Without justice for past atrocities, the inescapable truth is that we condemn the current generation, and if we do nothing now, we condemn future generations to suffering the same fate,” Khan said.

The 2003 Darfur conflict began when rebels from the territory’s ethnic sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency accusing the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum of discrimination and neglect.

The government, under then President Omar al-Bashir, responded with aerial bombings and unleashed local nomadic Arab militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

Khan told the council Monday that some Darfuris he spoke to in Chad said what’s happening today is worse than 2003.

Last April, the first ICC trial to deal with atrocities by Sudanese government-backed forces in Darfur began in The Hague, Netherlands. The defendant, Janjaweed leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb, pleaded innocent to all 31 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Khan urged the parties to the ongoing conflict to respond “meaningfully” to requests for assistance from Abd-Al-Rahman’s defense team.

The prosecutor said he was pleased to report to the council that there has been “progress” in the ICC cases against former president al-Bashir and two senior government security officials during the 2003 Darfur conflict, Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein and Ahmed Haroun.

“We’ve received evidence that further strengthens those particular cases,” Khan said. The three have never been turned over to the ICC, and their whereabouts during the current conflict in Sudan remain unknown.

National News

Associated Press

Georgia father IDs Army reservist daughter, 24, as among 3 US troops killed in Mideast attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — During their last phone conversation, Spc. Kennedy Sanders told her mother that she wanted to take her military career to a new level when she returned home to Georgia from the Middle East. She also revealed, to her mother’s strict disapproval, that she was thinking of buying a motorcycle. The 24-year-old […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida attorneys who criticized discrimination ruling should be suspended, judge says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge recommended 30-day suspensions for a father-daughter pair of lawyers in Florida who spoke out after another judge overturned a jury’s $2.7 million ruling in favor of a Black doctor in a racial discrimination case. Judge Lisa Herndon also recommended that Orlando attorney Jerry Girley, who is Black, and his […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge orders Oregon newspaper not to publish documents linked to Nike lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered an Oregon newspaper not to publish documents that it obtained regarding a sex discrimination lawsuit against sports behemoth Nike. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that an attorney who represents plaintiffs in the case sent the documents to one of its reporters on Jan. 19 and then asked for […]

39 minutes ago

Israeli soldiers stand in a Hamas tunnel underneath a cemetery during the ground offensive on the G...

Associated Press

Israel military operation destroys a Gaza cemetery. Israel says Hamas used the site to hide a tunnel

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Islamic cemetery in southern Gaza was demolished, graves excised from the earth. A skull with no teeth rested atop the sandy, churned rubble. The neighborhood of Bani Suheila in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, which soldiers showed foreign journalists Saturday, was obliterated, transformed by the military’s […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-IRS contractor gets five years in prison for leak of tax return information of Trump, rich people

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former contractor for the Internal Revenue Service who pleaded guilty to leaking tax information to news outlets about former President Donald Trump and thousands of the country’s wealthiest people was sentenced to five years in prison Monday. Charles Edward Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Kiowa writer N. Scott Momaday, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his groundbreaking novel...

Associated Press

N. Scott Momaday, Pulitzer Prize winner and giant of Native American literature, dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — N. Scott Momaday, a Pulitzer Prize-winning storyteller, poet, educator and folklorist whose debut novel “House Made of Dawn” is widely credited as the starting point for contemporary Native American literature, has died. He was 89. Momaday died Wednesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, publisher HarperCollins announced. He had […]

5 hours ago

ICC prosecutor: There are grounds to believe Sudan’s warring sides are committing crimes in Darfur