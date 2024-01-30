Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gets 10 years in prison ahead of elections

Jan 29, 2024, 11:37 PM | Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 8:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan of revealing official secrets on Tuesday and handed him his harshest sentence yet of 10 years — the latest in a slew of legal cases that supporters say are meant to sideline the imprisoned politician just days ahead of parliamentary elections.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022, is not on the ballot because he is already serving a three-year prison term — and more than 150 other cases are still pending against him. The former cricket star nonetheless remains a potent political force because of his grassroots following and anti-establishment rhetoric.

However, Pakistan saw violent demonstrations after Khan’s arrest last year, and authorities have cracked down on the Islamist politician’s supporters and party since then, making them wary of staging new rallies.

The Feb. 8 elections come at a sensitive time in Pakistan, which is mired in an economic crisis that Khan’s successor, Shehbaz Sharif, struggled to manage. Sharif was only able to get a bailout from the International Monetary Fund by agreeing to a substantial increase in tariffs on gas and electricity that led to alarming price hikes on everyday goods and made his party unpopular.

On Tuesday, Khan was convicted in what is popularly known as the cipher case, in which he was accused of exposing state secrets by waving a confidential document at a rally. The document has not been made public but is believed to be diplomatic correspondence between the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

Khan claimed the document was proof he was being threatened and that his ouster was a U.S. conspiracy, allegedly executed by the military and the government in Pakistan. American and Pakistani officials have denied the claim.

A special court at the prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi where Khan is being held announced the verdict, according to Zulfiqar Bukhari, chief spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI. During the trial, Bukhari said, even some members of Khan’s legal team were denied access to the court. Journalists were also barred from covering the proceedings.

A senior official in the party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was accused of manipulating the contents of the diplomatic cable to gain political advantage, was also convicted and given a 10-year sentence.

One of Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan, denounced the trial and said her brother was denied a fair hearing. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Khan, she said, adding that the verdict was delivered in haste.

She urged Khan’s supporters to turn out in large numbers at the polls on Feb. 8 and vote for PTI candidates in solidarity with her brother. Qureshi’s family similarly denounced his verdict and vowed to challenge it in court.

Khan has maintained his innocence, saying he did not disclose the exact contents of the cable. His party said Khan’s legal team planned to appeal the conviction before the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

Other charges against Khan range from contempt of court to terrorism and inciting violence.

Despite discontent with the government, analysts say turnout in the upcoming election may remain low since Khan is the only one in his party who had the charisma to attract the masses.

“The dejected and disappointed supporters of Imran Khan will stay away from the voting because they have a fear in their mind that their party is not going to win the elections,” said Azim Chaudhry, a political analyst, calling PTI a “leaderless party.”

Pakistan’s human rights commission has said there is little chance of a free and fair parliamentary election since so many candidates from Khan’s party have been rejected.

The PTI said in a statement that it stands with Khan and Qureshi, “who defended Pakistan and stood for real independence.” The party described the proceedings as a “sham trial” and said the judge did not even allow Khan’s and Qureshi’s lawyers to defend them.

However, the party asked his supporters to remain peaceful and not resort to violence.

“We should harness and channel these energies for the polling day” to ensure that Khan’s candidates win the vote “with a thumping majority,” said Omar Ayub, a longtime supporter.

Pakistan has a history of arresting former prime ministers or sidelining them ahead of elections if they are deemed to pose a challenge to the security establishment.

In 2018, three-time premier and Khan’s rival Nawaz Sharif was hobbled by legal cases and prison sentences. Khan’s party won the polls and formed a coalition government.

This time around, Sharif has a clear path to a fourth term in office after the supreme court acquitted him on all charges and scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with criminal convictions from contesting elections.

Politics

FILE - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks at an Ohio Republican Party event, Nov. 6, 2018, in C...

Associated Press

After Alabama pioneers nitrogen gas execution, Ohio may be poised to follow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio politicians may be poised to consider whether the state might break its unofficial moratorium on the death penalty by following Alabama in using nitrogen gas to execute inmates. Ohio hasn’t executed anyone since 2018. In 2020, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine declared lethal injection “no longer an option,” citing a federal […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A police officer watches demonstrators march during a protest, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. I...

Associated Press

With police stops in the spotlight, NYC council is expected to override mayor on transparency bill

Should police have to report any time they stop a person on the street? In New York, the question has divided local government as the City Council pushes to pass a bill, over the objections of Mayor Eric Adams, that would require officers to document basic information whenever they question someone. The issue was thrust […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Models wear outfits designed by students from Afro-Brazilian communities at a subway station...

Associated Press

Brazil, facing calls for reparations, wrangles with its painful legacy of slavery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The executive manager for institutional relations at a Brazilian state bank took the microphone before roughly 150 people at a forum on slavery’s legacy in his country, which kidnapped more Africans for forced labor than any other nation. “Today’s Bank of Brazil asks Black people for forgiveness,” André Machado said […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

US Steel agrees to $42M in improvements and fines over air pollution violations after 2018 fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Steel has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the Pittsburgh-based company of violating federal clean air laws by operating plants without its desulfurization controls for more than three months, emitting clouds of sulfurous gas into surrounding towns. The settlement with environmental groups Clean Air Council and PennEnvironment and the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Democratic Biden challenger Dean Phillips asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to put him on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to order that he be put on the primary ballot in the battleground state after he was excluded by the state’s top Democrats who only put President Joe Biden’s name on the ballot. Phillips asked the state’s highest court […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina joins an effort to improve outcomes for freed prisoners

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has joined a nascent nationwide effort to improve outcomes for more prisoners who return to society through an approach focused on education, health care and housing. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, signed an executive order Monday that seeks to reduce recidivism through formal training and workforce tools for incarcerated […]

19 hours ago

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gets 10 years in prison ahead of elections