Man stabbed near Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill

Jan 30, 2024, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:14 am

A police vehicle's lights. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police are investigating the case of a man stabbed near Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill.

It happened at the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Winthrop Street around 5 o’clock this morning.

Officers found the 45-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Legislative news: Should you be required to have liability insurance if you own a gun?

The Seattle Fire Department responded and provided aid.

The man was taken to Harborview in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounded. No word on a suspect.

 

