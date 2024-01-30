Man stabbed near Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill
Jan 30, 2024, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:14 am
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
Seattle police are investigating the case of a man stabbed near Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill.
It happened at the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Winthrop Street around 5 o’clock this morning.
Officers found the 45-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Legislative news: Should you be required to have liability insurance if you own a gun?
The Seattle Fire Department responded and provided aid.
The man was taken to Harborview in critical condition.
The circumstances surrounded. No word on a suspect.