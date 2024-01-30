Seattle police are investigating the case of a man stabbed near Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill.

It happened at the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Winthrop Street around 5 o’clock this morning.

Officers found the 45-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The Seattle Fire Department responded and provided aid.

The man was taken to Harborview in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounded. No word on a suspect.