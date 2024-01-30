Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Legislative panel shoots down South Dakota bill to raise the age for marriage to 18

Jan 30, 2024, 9:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Sixteen- and 17-year-olds call still wed in South Dakota after a legislative committee shot down an effort to raise the age of marriage to 18.

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 8-5 to reject the bill and let stand the current law, which lets 16- and 17-year-olds marry if they have the consent of a parent or guardian, KELO-TV reported.

“The statistics speak volumes,” the prime sponsor, Democratic Rep. Kadyn Wittman, of Sioux Falls, told the committee. Between 2000 and 2020, 838 minors got married in South Dakota, according to the state Office of Vital Records, and 81% were minor girls being wed to adult men, she said.

But Republican Rep. Gary Cammack, of Union Center, said he wed his wife when she was 17 and their marriage has lasted 52 years. He said the state’s existing guardrails should be sufficient.

Norman Woods of South Dakota Family Voice Action said it doesn’t make sense to raise the age for marriage if the age of consent in South Dakota remains at 16.

“So if you raise the marriage age to eighteen, you as a state would be saying, ‘You can hook up, but you can’t get married,’ and again, we would caution against that,” he said.

Wittman said Call For Freedom, an anti-sex-trafficking group, supported the legislation, though she didn’t specifically propose it to fight child exploitation and sex trafficking.

“This bill is brought because I was genuinely shocked to discover it is still on our books that 16-year-olds can get married in our state. Trying to eliminate or mitigate sexual exploitation of children is just a benefit to this specific piece of legislation,” she said.

Research by Call for Freedom found that nearly 300,000 minors were legally married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018. A few were as young as 10, but nearly all were age 16 or 17. Most were girls wed to adult men an average of four years older.

According to the Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit that works to end child marriages, 10 states ban marriages under age 18 with no exceptions. But more than half the states allow people ages 16 and 17 to marry with parental consent alone. Five states don’t set age floors. The group says statutory exceptions for parental consent, which can hide parental coercion, and for pregnancy, which can be evidence of rape, can facilitate forced marriages.

Since 2016, when Virginia became first state to limit marriage to legal adults, 34 states have enacted laws to end or limit child marriage, the center says.

Lifestyle

This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows Plowy McPlowFace in St. Pau...

Associated Press

In wintry Minnesota, there’s a belief that every snowplow deserves a name

Snowplows are essential to enduring winter in Minnesota, so maybe it’s not surprising that every year thousands of people vote on names for the giant machines that clear the state’s roads, such as Plowy McPlowFace and Darth Blader. The often-icy state began naming its 800 plows in 2020 and is expected to announce winners of […]

5 days ago

2024 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles are displayed at a Ford dealership Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in ...

Associated Press

Auto dealers up campaign urging Biden administration to halt EPA tailpipe emission limits regulation

DETROIT (AP) — More than 4,700 auto dealerships across the United States urged President Joe Biden in a letter Thursday to halt the Environmental Protection Agency’s efforts to enforce stricter vehicle-pollution standards. The missive comes just weeks before the agency’s expected ruling on its tailpipe-emissions proposal, which addresses both climate change and pollutants that are […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

Florida House passes a bill to ban social media accounts for children under 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida children under the age of 16 would be banned from popular social media platforms regardless of parent approval under a bill passed by the House on Wednesday, a measure that is the top priority for the chamber’s speaker. The bill doesn’t list which platforms would be affected, but it targets […]

6 days ago

A portrait of John Birch hangs in an office cubicle at the headquarters of the John Birch Society i...

Associated Press

In small-town Wisconsin, looking for the roots of the modern American conspiracy theory

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The decades fall away as you open the front doors. It’s the late 1950s in the cramped little offices — or maybe the pre-hippie 1960s. It’s a place where army-style buzz cuts are still in fashion, communism remains the primary enemy and the decor is dominated by American flags and portraits […]

9 days ago

Erica Biggs puts on makeup before performing in “The Bullying Collection” at Wheatland High Sch...

Associated Press

Angst over LGBTQ+ stories led to another canceled show. But in a Wyoming town, a play was salvaged

WHEATLAND, Wyo. (AP) — Oliver Baez spent two months rehearsing a scene for a school play in which his character confronts another student about bullying a gay student who takes his own life. After much preparation, the 12-year-old’s small scene turned into a big problem among school officials in Wheatland, Wyoming. At the last minute […]

12 days ago

FILE - Sailors and marines line the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it...

Associated Press

Some US states and NYC succeed in getting 2020 census numbers double-checked and increased

Illinois is adding tens of thousands of people to its population total, and California is getting misplaced sailors on an aircraft carrier put in the right location, after successfully asking for a review of their 2020 census figures. New York City also appears to have gotten an additional 1,090 people added to its population total […]

13 days ago

Legislative panel shoots down South Dakota bill to raise the age for marriage to 18