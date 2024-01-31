Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Burien police intercept vehicle with $1.5M worth of drugs from California

Jan 31, 2024, 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:03 am

burien police drugs...

K9 Quinn posing in front of confiscated drugs, weapons and money. (Photo courtesy of Burien Police)

(Photo courtesy of Burien Police)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Detectives and law enforcement officials intercepted a commercial vehicle being brought into Burien with illegal drugs and contraband worth $1.46 million last weekend.

“Without their efforts, this would have made it to the city last night and been on the streets today,” the Burien Police Department (BPD) said.

More state crime news: Victim in Tukwila Costco parking lot shooting death identified

The bust ended a months-long investigation that focused on suspects using commercial vehicles to bring illegal drugs from California to the area around South King County. In total, detectives recovered 37.4 pounds of fentanyl powder, three pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of heroin, one gun with its serial number removed and more than $34,000 cash on Sunday, Jan. 28.

This operation resulted in two suspects being booked into King County Jail.

Featured in the Burien police department’s drug bust was K9 Quinn, a Labrador retriever and former Purina Puppy Chow model, who has been on the BPD force since 2022. Quinn’s first bust occurred in late 2022 when he joined the tail end of a year-long investigation into a highly organized group of alleged drug distributors with family connections to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.

Quinn helped uncover an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin, according to The Seattle Times.

