Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at 90

Jan 30, 2024, 4:21 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, who became the first female senator to represent Missouri after she was appointed to replace her husband following his death, died Tuesday. She was 90.

Carnahan was appointed to the Senate in 2001 after the posthumous election of her husband, Gov. Mel Carnahan, and she served until 2002.

“Mom passed peacefully after a long and rich life. She was a fearless trailblazer. She was brilliant, creative, compassionate and dedicated to her family and her fellow Missourians,” her family said in a statement.

Her family did not specify the cause of death but said Carnahan died after a brief illness.

Carnahan was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Washington, D.C., and grew up in the nation’s capital. Her father worked as a plumber and her mother as a hairdresser.

She met Mel Carnahan, the son of a Missouri congressman, at a church event, and they became better acquainted after sitting next to each other at a class in high school, according to information provided by the family. They were married on June 12, 1954.

Jean Carnahan graduated a year later from George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in business and public administration, and they later raised four children on a farm near Rolla, Missouri.

She served as first lady of Missouri after her husband’s election as governor in 1992 and through his two terms.

On Oct. 16, 2000, the governor, the couple’s son, Roger, and an aide died in a plane crash. After Mel Carnahan was elected posthumously three weeks later, the acting governor appointed Jean Carnahan to feel the seat left vacant by her husband’s death.

She served from Jan. 3, 2001, to Nov. 25, 2002.

National News

Associated Press

Police in Northern California arrest boy, 14, in non-fatal shooting of fellow high school student

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday in the non-fatal shooting of another teenage boy in the parking lot of a Sacramento high school, authorities said. Both are students at Grant Union High School in Sacramento, which was put on lockdown for about two hours, Sacramento Police Officer […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Bill to ban guns at polling places in New Mexico advances with concerns about intimidation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic-backed bill to ban firearms at polling places and near ballot drop boxes won the endorsement of New Mexico’s state Senate in response to concerns about intimidation and fears among poll workers in the runup to the 2024 election. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration […]

1 hour ago

CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE OF CAPTION TO REFLECT JUDGE'S RULING - FILE - Poll workers sort out early ...

Associated Press

Judge orders Wisconsin elections officials to move quickly on changing absentee ballot rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday ordered the state elections commission to implement his ruling allowing election clerks to accept absentee ballots that have partial witness addresses, a decision that is expected to expand the number of ballots that will be counted in the battleground state. Each of the last two presidential […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Navy veteran Joe Fraser launches GOP campaign to oust Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Republican Joe Fraser, a U.S. Navy veteran and political newcomer, launched a longshot campaign Tuesday to oust three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota. Fraser, 50, of Minnetrista, on the western edge of the Twin Cities area, kicked off his campaign with a media tour that included a stop in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina amends same-day voter registration rules in an effort to appease judge’s concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election officials are trying to fine-tune the way the state handles same-day voter registration as Republican legislators seek to make it easier to toss out ballots and critics argue they’re making it too hard for voters to access the polls. On Tuesday, lawyers for state election officials unveiled amended […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Burned remnants of prized Jackie Robinson statue found after theft from public park in Kansas

Fire crews found the burned remnants Tuesday of a prized bronze statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen last week from a public park in Kansas, authorities said. The Wichita fire department received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a trash can on fire at Garvey Park in the southern part of the city and […]

4 hours ago

Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at 90