Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida man sentenced to 30 months for stealing sports camp tuition to pay for vacations, gambling

Jan 30, 2024, 5:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man convicted of stealing tuition in 2019 from hundreds of families who planned to send their children to sports camps and spending the money on plastic surgery, vacations and gambling was sentenced Tuesday to two and a half years in prison.

Mehdi Belhassan, 53, of Tampa, was found guilty on two counts of wire fraud in October 2023. He was also sentenced Tuesday to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $575,427 and forfeiture of $443,346.

Beginning in the fall of 2018, Belhassan falsely claimed that he would operate his annual MB Sports Camps at a Boston-area college, prosecutors said. Despite the fact that the city told Belhassan he could not have his camp anywhere in Boston because he lacked the appropriate permits, he continued to promote it and collect funds from more than 300 families across the U.S., investigators said.

Belhassan also defrauded a financing company to obtain operating funds for his nonexistent camp using a fraudulent contract with a college that contained the forged signature of an administrator, prosecutors said.

He used the funds to fly to Las Vegas, where he gambled and spent the money on entertainment and hotels, prosecutors said.

National News

Associated Press

Federal appeals court won’t revisit ruling that limits scope of Voting Rights Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider its decision that would prevent private groups from suing under a key section of the Voting Rights Act, prompting a potential fight before the U.S. Supreme Court over a ruling that civil rights groups say erodes the law aimed at prohibiting […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fentanyl state of emergency declared in downtown Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several elected leaders in Oregon declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for downtown Portland over the public health and public safety crisis fueled by fentanyl. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson made the declaration for a 90-day period during which collaboration […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at 90

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, who became the first female senator to represent Missouri after she was appointed to replace her husband following his death, died Tuesday. She was 90. Carnahan was appointed to the Senate in 2001 after the posthumous election of her husband, Gov. Mel Carnahan, and she […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police in Northern California arrest boy, 14, in non-fatal shooting of fellow high school student

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday in the non-fatal shooting of another teenage boy in the parking lot of a Sacramento high school, authorities said. Both are students at Grant Union High School in Sacramento, which was put on lockdown for about two hours, Sacramento Police Officer […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Bill to ban guns at polling places in New Mexico advances with concerns about intimidation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic-backed bill to ban firearms at polling places and near ballot drop boxes won the endorsement of New Mexico’s state Senate in response to concerns about intimidation and fears among poll workers in the runup to the 2024 election. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration […]

3 hours ago

CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE OF CAPTION TO REFLECT JUDGE'S RULING - FILE - Poll workers sort out early ...

Associated Press

Judge orders Wisconsin elections officials to move quickly on changing absentee ballot rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday ordered the state elections commission to implement his ruling allowing election clerks to accept absentee ballots that have partial witness addresses, a decision that is expected to expand the number of ballots that will be counted in the battleground state. Each of the last two presidential […]

5 hours ago

Florida man sentenced to 30 months for stealing sports camp tuition to pay for vacations, gambling