Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Russian billionaire loses art fraud suit against Sotheby’s

Jan 30, 2024, 4:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian billionaire art collector lost a legal fight with Sotheby’s on Tuesday, when a U.S. jury sided with the auction house in a lawsuit over claims that the businessman was ripped off while assembling a trove of works that included a famous painting known as “the lost Leonardo.”

A New York federal jury deliberated for a few hours before reaching a decision in Dmitry Rybolovlev’s case against Sotheby’s, Tearing up when he testified earlier this month, he said he’d not only lost money but trust.

Sotheby’s maintained it knew nothing of any misconduct and said it had followed all legal, financial and industry standards. It cast the decision Tuesday as a mark of total vindication.

“Today’s ruling reaffirms Sotheby’s long-standing commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, ethics and professionalism in all aspects of the art market,” the auction house said in a statement after the verdict.

However, Rybolovlev lawyer Daniel Kornstein said that “secrecy made it difficult to prove a complex aiding and abetting fraud case.”

“This case achieved our goal of shining a light on the lack of transparency that plagues the art market,” the attorney said, calling for reforms that “must be made outside the courtroom.”

Rybolovlev, 57, spent $2 billion from 2002 to 2014 to build a prime art collection featuring works by such giants as Picasso, Rodin, Modigliani, Klimt, Magritte and Leonardo da Vinci. For help finding and acquiring art, he turned to Swiss broker Yves Bouvier.

The collector testified that he trusted Bouvier “like family,” even inviting him to small birthday parties — before coming to believe that the art dealer was cheating him. He alleged that Bouvier hugely padded the prices that Rybolovlev was paying and pocketing the difference, along with his agreed-upon 2% commission.

Bouvier and Rybolovlev settled in December for undisclosed terms, according to Bouvier’s lawyers. They said this month that he “strongly objects to any allegation of fraud.”

In private transactions, Sotheby’s sold Bouvier some works that he then resold to Rybolovlev. The billionaire’s lawyers argued that the auction house either knew — or should have known — that Rybolovlev was getting cheated and notified him.

“So it’s not an issue of money. Well, not only of money,” Rybolovlev said, through a court interpreter on the witness stand. “It’s important for the art market to be more transparent. Because … when the largest company in this industry is involved in actions of this sort, you know, clients don’t stand a chance.”

Sotheby’s lawyer Sara Shudofsky argued that the businessman was “trying to make an innocent party pay for what somebody else did to him.” She said that Rybolovlev didn’t ask enough questions of Bouvier or take enough steps to guard against being conned.

Rybolovlev accused Bouvier of fraud involving 38 artworks. Only four were at issue in the trial, including da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi, ” a portrait of Jesus Christ. Its whereabouts were unknown for centuries.

Rybolovlev’s lawyers said Bouvier bought it from Sotheby’s for $83 million, then sold it on to the billionaire a day later for over $127 million.

In 2017, Rybolovlev sold it through Christie’s for a historic $450 million and it became the most expensive painting ever sold at auction.

National News

FILE - Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating gro...

Associated Press

Groundhog Day’s biggest star is Phil, but the holiday’s deep roots extend well beyond Punxsutawney

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The spotlight will be on Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts there’ll be six more weeks of winter — or didn’t, which signals an early spring. Thousands are expected to attend […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - An original, unpublished personal photo of Amelia Earhart dated 1937, along with goggles she...

Associated Press

A grainy sonar image reignites excitement and skepticism over Earhart’s final flight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A grainy sonar image recorded by a private pilot has reinvigorated interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when her plane vanished during her flight around the world in 1937? Numerous expeditions have turned up nothing, only confirming that swaths of ocean floor […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event J...

Associated Press

Trump will meet with the Teamsters in Washington as he tries to cut into Biden’s union support

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he looks past the GOP primary and towards a likely general election rematch against President Joe Biden, Donald Trump will meet with members of the Teamsters Union in Washington Wednesday afternoon as he tries to cut into Biden’s support. The former president will participate in a roundtable with the group’s executive […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Utah is the latest state to ban diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus and in government

Utah’s governor signed a bill into law Tuesday that makes the state the latest to prohibit diversity training, hiring and inclusion programs at universities and in state government. The measure signed by Spencer Cox, a Republican who previously said he supported the idea, had cleared the state House and Senate by wide, party-line majorities. Headed […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man sentenced to 30 months for stealing sports camp tuition to pay for vacations, gambling

BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man convicted of stealing tuition in 2019 from hundreds of families who planned to send their children to sports camps and spending the money on plastic surgery, vacations and gambling was sentenced Tuesday to two and a half years in prison. Mehdi Belhassan, 53, of Tampa, was found guilty on […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court won’t revisit ruling that limits scope of Voting Rights Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider its decision that would prevent private groups from suing under a key section of the Voting Rights Act, prompting a potential fight before the U.S. Supreme Court over a ruling that civil rights groups say erodes the law aimed at prohibiting […]

4 hours ago

Russian billionaire loses art fraud suit against Sotheby’s