Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Convictions reversed in murder trial over Minneapolis real estate agent, court rules

Jan 31, 2024, 11:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the murder and kidnapping convictions of a former probation officer who was sentenced to life without parole for her role in the death of a Minneapolis real estate agent.

The state’s highest court ruled that Elsa Segura is entitled to a new trial because prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence to sustain convictions on two of the four charges, and that the trial judge gave the jury erroneous instructions about determining her criminal liability.

A jury in 2021 found Segura guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of Monique Baugh. Prosecutors say Segura lured Baugh to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove.

In the early hours of 2020, Baugh was found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley. Three other defendants were sentenced to life without parole in what prosecutors said was a scheme aimed at getting revenge against Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, a recording artist who had a falling out with Lydon Wiggins, a former music business associate of his, who was also a drug dealer. Baugh’s boyfriend, who Wiggins allegedly considered a snitch, was also shot but survived.

The state Supreme Court affirmed the convictions of two of the other defendants earlier while its ruling on Wiggins, the alleged leader of the plot, remains pending.

“We realize that our opinion may result in another trial involving these difficult facts and intensify the grief of those affected by the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on Baugh and her boyfriend,” the ruling said. “Nevertheless, we are duty-bound to ensure that a defendant in a criminal trial is not convicted based on insufficient evidence or erroneous jury instructions that were not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Segura admitted during her trial that she set up the sham home showing. She testified that she thought she was helping Wiggins with his drug business. But she maintained that she did not know of any plan to kidnap and murder Baugh.

The majority said the evidence was sufficient to convict Segura of aiding and abetting in first-degree felony murder while committed a kidnapping, and to commit great bodily harm. But they said the evidence was not strong enough to convict her of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder, or premeditated attempted murder.

It’s reasonable to infer from the circumstances as a whole that Segura believed that the original goal of the plot was something less serious than premediated murder, perhaps a kidnapping and assault, the ruling said.

But the ruling said the trial judge’s error in the jury instructions — misstating the law on the liability of accomplices — was serious enough that it could have affected the verdicts. So the high court threw out her convictions and sent the case back to the lower court for further proceedings on the remaining kidnapping and felony murder charges.

National News

Associated Press

6 activists convicted of illegally blocking abortion clinic in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has convicted six anti-abortion protesters of violating federal laws after they blocked the entrance of a reproductive clinic outside Nashville nearly three years ago. The jury’s decision, handed down late Tuesday after a weeklong trial, marks the latest development in a case that has been closely watched by […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Harness racing trainer accused in horse beating that forced animal to be put down

CRAWFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A harness racing trainer in upstate New York was accused of striking a horse and fracturing its skull, requiring the animal to be euthanized, authorities said. Frederick Bourgault, 26, was arraigned Tuesday on two charges in connection with the death of a race horse named Finish Line last July at the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Illinois voters trying to boot Trump from ballot file legal challenge after election board defeat

CHICAGO (AP) — A group of voters trying to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from Illinois’ primary ballot over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has taken its fight to court after the state’s election board unanimously rejected its effort. The expected legal challenge was filed in Cook Court’s circuit court […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyer Graham’s personal funds help in gubernatorial bid against Lt. Gov. Robinson in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remained the top fundraiser in the GOP primary campaign for North Carolina governor entering 2024, but a recent rival has used his own personal fortune to compete with him monetarily. Robinson’s campaign said it raised close to $3.4 million for the second half of 2023, according […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

James Biden agrees to a private interview with House Republicans investigating the president

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Biden will appear before House Republicans for a private interview next month as lawmakers seek to regain some momentum in their monthslong impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced on Wednesday that the Democratic president’s younger sibling will come to Capitol Hill on […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin governor signs legislative package aimed at expanding access to dental care

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a package of bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding access to dental care and addressing dental workforce shortages across the state into law Wednesday. U.S. Health Resources Administration data released this month found shortages of dental care in 160 areas of Wisconsin, defined as geographic areas, facilities […]

3 hours ago

Convictions reversed in murder trial over Minneapolis real estate agent, court rules