Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal judge dismisses Disney’s free speech lawsuit against DeSantis; second lawsuit still pending

Jan 31, 2024, 12:01 PM

FILE - Minnie and Mickey Mouse perform for guests during a musical show in the Magic Kingdom at Wal...

FILE - Minnie and Mickey Mouse perform for guests during a musical show in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney has requested a second court delay in its legal battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees over who controls Walt Disney World’s governing district. The request this week comes as the company is accusing the appointees and the governor’s office of failing to produce documents it had requested as part of the litigation. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, leaving the company’s remaining hopes of regaining control of the district that governs Walt Disney World to a separate state court challenge.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee said in his decision that Disney lacked standing in its First Amendment lawsuit against the Republican governor and his appointees to the Disney World governing district. The separate lawsuit is still pending in state court in Orlando.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started in 2022 after the company publicly opposed the state’s so-called don’t say gay law, which banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

The law was championed by DeSantis, who recently suspended his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. In retaliation for Disney objecting to the law, DeSantis and Republican legislators took over the district Disney had controlled for more than five decades and installed five board members loyal to the governor.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on X: @MikeSchneiderAP.

National News

Associated Press

Challenger to mayor of Connecticut’s largest city staying in race as independent after primary loss

A challenger to the mayor of Connecticut’s largest city announced Wednesday that he’s staying in the race, despite losing a do-over Democratic primary ordered by a judge who threw out the results of the last one because of allegations of absentee ballot stuffing. “I have met with my supporters and we have decided not to […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Convictions reversed in murder trial over Minneapolis real estate agent, court rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the murder and kidnapping convictions of a former probation officer who was sentenced to life without parole for her role in the death of a Minneapolis real estate agent. The state’s highest court ruled that Elsa Segura is entitled to a new trial because prosecutors […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

6 activists convicted of illegally blocking abortion clinic in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has convicted six anti-abortion protesters of violating federal laws after they blocked the entrance of a reproductive clinic outside Nashville nearly three years ago. The jury’s decision, handed down late Tuesday after a weeklong trial, marks the latest development in a case that has been closely watched by […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Harness racing trainer accused in horse beating that forced animal to be put down

CRAWFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A harness racing trainer in upstate New York was accused of striking a horse and fracturing its skull, requiring the animal to be euthanized, authorities said. Frederick Bourgault, 26, was arraigned Tuesday on two charges in connection with the death of a race horse named Finish Line last July at the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Illinois voters trying to boot Trump from ballot file legal challenge after election board defeat

CHICAGO (AP) — A group of voters trying to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from Illinois’ primary ballot over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has taken its fight to court after the state’s election board unanimously rejected its effort. The expected legal challenge was filed in Cook Court’s circuit court […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyer Graham’s personal funds help in gubernatorial bid against Lt. Gov. Robinson in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson remained the top fundraiser in the GOP primary campaign for North Carolina governor entering 2024, but a recent rival has used his own personal fortune to compete with him monetarily. Robinson’s campaign said it raised close to $3.4 million for the second half of 2023, according […]

2 hours ago

Federal judge dismisses Disney’s free speech lawsuit against DeSantis; second lawsuit still pending