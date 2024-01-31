Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupts into gunfire, with 4 shot

Jan 31, 2024, 2:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — A traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupted into gunfire Wednesday, with four people taken to hospitals after being shot, authorities said.

Saul Mazon told the Chicago Tribune said he was headed to a store when he saw several cars traveling quickly down a street, one car hit another, and the vehicles pulled into a parking lot where people got out and were yelling and arguing before he heard several shots.

Dolton Village Trustee Kiana Belcher said she was in the drive-thru lane at a Dunkin Donuts when people in two vehicles started shooting at each other.

“The people involved were taken to the hospital,” Belcher said.

Four patients, all adults suffering gunshot wounds, were taken to several hospitals, Dolton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Cole said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m.

National News

A sign warns of potential flooding in Capitola Village Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Capitola, Calif...

Associated Press

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pushes into California. Officials urge storm preparations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers slowly pushed into California on Wednesday, triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for potential flooding, heavy snow and damaging winds. Known as a “Pineapple Express” because its long plume of moisture stretched back across the Pacific to near Hawaii, […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Earthquakes raise alert for Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes

HONOLULU (AP) — A surge of earthquakes at Kilauea’s summit prompted scientists to raise the alert level for the Hawaiian volcano on Wednesday. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it detected 25 to 30 small earthquakes per hour since 3 a.m. at the southern part of the volcano’s […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma schools chief says he’s trying to let teachers keep bonuses paid in error

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters said Wednesday his agency is working to see if several teachers who were improperly awarded bonuses of up to $50,000 can keep them after he faced bipartisan criticism over attempts to recover the money. During a press conference, Walters said the Oklahoma Department of Education is […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida sheriff’s deputy takes his own life outside agency headquarters

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in central Florida took his own life outside the agency’s headquarters, officials said Wednesday. Paul Robitaille, 56, worked for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, officials said in a news release. He worked as a detention deputy in the county courthouse in Sebring and had been with the agency […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Deal on Ukraine aid and border security stalls in Congress as time runs short to bolster Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — With time slipping to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, Senate negotiators struggled Wednesday to finalize a bipartisan deal that would pair policy changes at the U.S. southern border with wartime aid for Kyiv as their carefully negotiated compromise ran into strong resistance from House Republicans and Donald Trump. Senate negotiators have kept a close […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Boston doctor found not guilty on charge of lewd acts near a 14-year-old girl on an airplane

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston doctor was found not guilty Wednesday on a charge of lewd acts near a 14-year-old girl on an airplane after a three-day trial in federal court in Boston. Lawyers for Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, said more than a dozen passengers sitting in seats near Mohanty and flight attendants charged with […]

3 hours ago

Traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupts into gunfire, with 4 shot