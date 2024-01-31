Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Parents arrested in case of social media model charged with killing boyfriend

Jan 31, 2024, 3:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — The parents of a social media model charged with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend in South Florida have been arrested in Texas on charges related to the case, jail records show.

Deborah Lyn Clenney, 57, and Kim Dewayne Clenney, 60, were taken into custody Tuesday in Austin, Texas, on an out-of-state warrant, according to the records. A Miami-Dade circuit judge had signed arrest warrants for the couple last week, charging them each with a felony count of unauthorized access to a computer.

Their daughter, 27-year-old Courtney Clenney, faces the same new charge. Jail records show she’s been held without bond on a second-degree murder charge since August 2022.

Clenney, who had used the name Courtney Tailor on such platforms as Instagram and OnlyFans, fatally stabbed Christian Obumseli at the couple’s Miami apartment in April 2022 as the culmination of a “tempestuous and combative relationship” that began in November 2020, prosecutors said previously.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense. Her attorney, Frank Prieto, previously said that Obumseli was regularly abusive.

Clenney previously told investigators that Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet (3 meters) away. The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Obumseli said his wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii several days after the stabbing, but investigators believe she gave Obumseli’s computer to her parents some time between the killing and her arrest. According to the arrest warrants, detectives recovered text messages where the parents discuss trying to gain access to the computer.

Jail records didn’t list attorneys for Clenney’s parents, and her attorney didn’t respond to new messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

