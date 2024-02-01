Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in Colorado as the search for 2 other kids continues

Feb 1, 2024, 10:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.

The remains were discovered after someone found a metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete on Jan. 10, police said Wednesday.

Pueblo Police are searching for two children, who would have been 5 and 3 when they were last seen in 2018, as part of the investigation. Police want to make sure Jesus Dominguez, who would be 10, and Yesenia Dominguez, who would be 9, are safe.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner after family notifications are made, police said. Officers did not release any information about the age of the victim or when the child was believed to have died.

Investigators have interviewed two people of interest, police said.

Pueblo is a city of about 110,000 about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

National News

FILE - A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,...

Associated Press

Meta posts sharp profit, revenue increase in Q4 thanks to cost cuts and advertising rebound

Meta Platforms Inc. tripled its profit and posted sharply higher revenue in the final quarter of 2023, boosted by a rebound in digital advertising as well cost cutting and layoffs in what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the “year of efficiency.” The Menlo Park, California-based company said Thursday that it earned $14 billion, or $5.33 per […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Power outage at BP oil refinery in Indiana prompts evacuation, temporary shutdown

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP’s sprawling oil refinery in northwest Indiana was hit Thursday by a power outage that prompted the company to shut it down and evacuate workers, authorities said. Initially, only employees who work at an office building at BP’s Whiting refinery were evacuated. But BP later decided to evacuate all employees out […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Warm weather forces park officials to suspend Isle Royale wolf count for first time in decades

A stretch of unusually warm weather has forced federal officials to suspend researchers’ annual wolf-moose count in Isle Royale National Park for the first time in more than six decades. Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island situated in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marias, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. The park is a […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

She hoped to sing for a rap icon. Instead, she was there the night Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay died

NEW YORK (AP) — She was a teenaged aspiring R&B singer and rapper who had gotten an appointment at Jam Master Jay’s recording studio. But just minutes after Yarrah Concepcion met the Run-DMC star, he was shot dead. Concepcion was brought to tears as she testified Thursday in the trial of two men charged in […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas police chief arrested and charged with kidnapping

EUDORA, Ark. (AP) — The police chief in Eudora, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. The felony kidnapping charge stems from Police Chief Michael Pitts’ actions in October 2023, Arkansas State Police said in a statement. “Chief Pitts denies the allegations and we intend to defend the case vigorously,” his attorney, Russell Wood, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police in Georgia responding to gun shots at home detain 19 people, probe possible sex trafficking

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta-area city responding to shots fired at a home on Thursday found numerous women there and are investigating the possibility the residence was used for sex trafficking, authorities said. South Fulton police detained 19 people at the home, most of them women between 16 and about 40 […]

2 hours ago

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in Colorado as the search for 2 other kids continues