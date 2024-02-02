King County’s plan to close all or most youth detention centers by next year is now delayed — with a new plan not expected until at least 2028.

County Executive Dow Constantine first pledged to end secure detention for youth in 2020, the same year a new controversial juvenile facility opened in Seattle’s Central District. Constantine called it a “system rooted in oppression” that perpetuates racial inequities.

He set 2025 as the initial timeline for the closures, but has now claimed more time is needed to finalize and implement the plan, based on recommendations of the county Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) “Care and Closure” advisory committee.

The committee — and Constantine — are intent on replacing traditional detention with community-based alternatives like counseling, public service and home detention. The committee forwarded recommendations to the King County Council Wednesday on proposed system changes. Those include:

Young people who facing serious criminal charges would go to a 24-hour receiving center upon booking, then stay for up to three days or until their first court hearing. The committee disagreed on whether the facility should be locked and said it would need to be discussed further.

Juvenile offenders who are not released to their families but deemed “high risk” would be placed in community homes while awaiting trial — with the homes having varying levels of security. Some would rely only on staff members, rather than locks, to keep youth from leaving the premises.

One to five young people would stay in the community homes, which would be located within urban and rural neighborhoods. The county would oversee them, but community organizations would be in charge of day-to-day operations.

In a statement provided to KIRO Newsradio, Constantine said DCHS engaged nearly 1,800 impacted community members as part of the process to develop the recommendations and held over two dozen listening sessions with youth in detention.

“Study after study shows that youth incarceration is a system that does not work,” Constantine wrote. “Together we can create bold and comprehensive change that can ensure healing, accountability and community safety.”

Community concern about the plan

But the plan is prompting alarm from local communities — including those in law enforcement. Former King County Sheriff John Urquhart, who worked under Constantine from 2012-2018, says in some situations incarceration is the only option.

Column from Ursula Reutin: King County needs to drop its plan to close youth jail

“Years ago, every person under the age of 18 misdemeanor or felony got booked into the youth center. And over the years, people determined that that was really counterproductive,” he told KIRO Newsradio. “I think most police officers and certainly I agree that it was counterproductive. That being said, there are some people under the age of 18 that need to be locked up to protect the community.”

He pointed to recent breakouts and attempted breakouts of juvenile offenders at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie.

More on teens escaping Echo Glen: Teens who escaped Echo Glen have violent criminal histories

“These people are dangerous. In one case, they’ve assaulted staff, they’ve escaped,” Urquhart said. “One was a convicted murderer, and they need to be locked up.”

Juvenile bookings spiked 61% in 2023, according to data from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Car theft charges against youth jumped by 500% last year. And serious felony charges, including armed robbery, shootings, sexual assault and some burglary charges went up dramatically — an increase of 26% from 2022 and up 37% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. More than 600 juvenile suspects were booked into detention in 2023, compared to 416 in 2022.

Urquhart acknowledged the standards for juvenile justice and incarceration shouldn’t necessarily be one size fits all and that there is a difference between those who commit non-violent crimes versus violent ones.

“Maybe they need to be locked up for a while as a deterrent,” Urquhart said, referencing situations like the “Kia boy” car thieves. “But absolutely the violent offenders need to be locked up. I don’t see how anybody could question that.”

More from Kate Stone: Could Puget Sound Energy customers soon lose access to natural gas service?

While a finalized plan to close the detention centers is not expected until at least 2028, the Care and Closure Advisory Committee has until January 2025 to work out details — especially regarding security levels — for the receiving center and community care homes. The executive’s office is additionally planning to hold town halls and other events over the next year to discuss details with local communities.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.